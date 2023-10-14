Plays & Players Theatre to Present WORLDS APART: A READING SERIES This Month

Performances run October 17 - 20.

By: Oct. 14, 2023

Plays & Players will present a week of stories that spotlight the construct of distance. What happens when we're standing together but feeling miles apart or finding our unifying truths on opposite corners of a map? Running October 17 - 20, the programming will begin at 8:00pm nightly in the Skinner Studio on the 3rd floor of this historic, 112-year-old theater.

Tuesday, October 17: A Reading of The Gin Game by D.L. Coburn

The Gin Game centers on the lives of two lonely retirement home residents. While playing a series of gin rummy games, they undergo a painful review of their lives. Their four card games are marked by violent exchanges that intensify until, ultimately, their friendship is ruined. This reading is directed by Steven A. Wright and features performances by R.T. Bowersox and Melody G. Moore

Wednesday, October 18: A Reading of American Moor by Keith Hamilton Cobb

Embark on Keith Hamilton Cobb's poetic exploration that examines the experience and perspective of black men in America through the metaphor of Shakespeare's character Othello, offering up a host of introspective and indicting insights, difficult and profoundly moving. American Moor is a play about race in America, but it is also about who gets to make art, who gets to play Shakespeare, whose lives and perspectives matter, actors and acting, and the nature of unadulterated love. This reading is directed by Steven A. Wright and features performances by Phillip Brown

Thursday, October 19: A Reading of In The Continuum by Danai Gurira and Nikkole Salter

In The Continuum puts a human face on the devastating impact of AIDS in Africa and America through the lives of two unforgettably courageous women. Living worlds apart, one in South Central LA and the other in Zimbabwe, each experience a kaleidoscopic weekend of life-changing revelations in this story of parallel denials and self-discoveries. This reading is directed by Monica Fleurette. 

Friday, October 20: A Full Production of Fake Perc from Gary the Storyteller 

New work by Gary Hall and Nyidera Edwards utilizes poetry and verse. This is a familiar story of a young man. Ambitious and full of life, whose young world begins to spiral, triggered by his parent's divorce. Ill-equipped to cope with the turbulence of his new reality, he seeks to numb his pain, eventually tumbling head-first into a world of drugs, addiction, and despair.

 

About Plays & Players

Right off Rittenhouse Square, Plays & Players Theatre at 1714 Delancey Street, was designed and constructed in 1912 by Philadelphia architect, Amos W. Barnes.  Originally opened as a dramatic school it was soon used as a theater for Broadway try-outs. Plays & Players purchased the “Little Theatre of Philadelphia” in 1922 and has performed here ever since. Plays & Players began in 1911 as a social club devoted to expanding and developing new theater experiences for and by its membership. We present plays, readings, dance and music on our two stages, the mainstage proscenium, which seats 298, and the black box Skinner Studio on the third floor. We continue in our mission, as a member-driven, community-based organization to provide a safe space for members, audience and local artists to engage socially and experience an inclusive, vibrant array of artistic programming. By preserving our historic home we provide a space of inspiration for artists to create and perform throughout their careers.




