Players Club of Swarthmore Presents MOTHER OF THE MAID

Mother of the Maid plays Friday through Sunday Jan 27-29 and Thursday through Saturday Feb 2-4.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Opening January 27 on Second Stage at The Players Club of Swarthmore is Mother of the Maid by Jane Anderson. What should a mother do if her daughter says Saint Catherine is calling her to lead the French army against England? And if her priest certifies the girl's visions as authentic?

Playwright Jane Anderson tells the story of Jeanne d'Arc not as a heroic legend, but as the lived experience of a practical, skeptical peasant family doggedly loyal to their extraordinary daughter come what may. Director John Barker calls the play "a hot-blooded emotional affair which invites you to take Joan's plight to heart just as deeply as does Isabelle, our main character and narrator, who also happens to be Joan's mother."

Bringing these stirring events to life are Stacy Skinner (Isabelle) and Julie Luzier (Joan), both of Media. The supporting cast includes Jim Fryer of Lansdowne, Ryan Mattox of Lansdowne, P. Michael Weisser of Doylestown, Emily-Grace Murray of Collegeville, and Taylor Rouillard of Philadelphia.

Mother of the Maid plays Friday through Sunday Jan 27-29 and Thursday through Saturday Feb 2-4. Curtain time is 7:30 on Thursday, 8 pm on Friday and Saturday, 2 pm on Sunday. Tickets are $15 at the door or in advance at www.pcstheater.org. The Players Club of Swarthmore is located at 614 Fairview Road in Swarthmore. The Second Stage playing space is up a flight of stairs from the lobby.

More Hot Stories For You


