Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For FOR COLORED BOYZ at the Fulton Theatre

The production begins previews September 6-7 before an official opening September 8.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Get a first look inside the rehearsal room for the world premiere of Bryan-Keyth Wilson's FOR COLORED BOYZ on the verge of a nervous breakdown/ when freedom aint enuff, which begins previews September 6-7 before an official opening September 8 at The Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, PA. Check out the photos and video below!

Directed/ Choreographed/ Written by Bryan-Keyth Wilson, the cast features Davon Williams, Joel Ashur, Kené Chelo Ortiz, Dorian Fomby, and Nnamdi K. Nwankwo with understudies TM Pride, Dakarai K. Brown, and LeVane Harrington. FOR COLORED BOYZ tells the stories of 5 men who have suffered oppression in a racist society. The show is inspired by the award-winning choreopoem "for colored girls who have considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf," written by Ntozake Shange. This choreopoem centers around five men of color navigating through the past, present, and what seems to be the future in a world where disenfranchisement, racism, hyper-masculinity, and stereotypes are prevalent.

Nia Deonna Benn will serve as Stage Manager/ Co-Sound Designer, YharNahKeeShah *Ya-Ya* Smith (Costume Designer), Benjamin Miller (Scenic Designer), Colin Riebel (Lighting Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Tyler Miller (Production Assistant), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate) and Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer).

In the Spring of 2021, Wilson was selected as a finalist for the inaugural Fulton Festival of New Works: Stories of Diversity. Wilson's choreopoem won the festival, and the Fulton Theatre chose to program his piece as the opening of the 2022/2023 Groff Studio Series. Spring of 2022, FOR COLORED BOYZ, was selected for the Downtown Urban Arts Festival's 20th Anniversary Off-Broadway Showcase at Theatre Row.

For show information and tickets, visit thefulton.org Please be advised that this show contains strong language and adult subject matter.

For Colored Boyz

For Colored Boyz

For Colored Boyz

For Colored Boyz

For Colored Boyz

For Colored Boyz

For Colored Boyz

For Colored Boyz

Click Here to Watch the Video!play





