Photos/Video: First Look at Servant Stage's NEWSIES

Servant Stage has opened its production of Disney's Tony Award-winning musical, Newsies! Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, this exciting musical features high-energy dancing, a Tony-winning score by Alan Menken, and a timeless message to fight for what's right and seize the day!

Featuring a cast of more than forty outstanding local performers and a ten-piece orchestra, this high-energy, family-friendly musical plays Thursdays-Sundays at Lancaster Bible College through June 19.

Check out all new photos and video footage of the production below!

All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage's mission to make great performances accessible to everyone in the community. Reservations are required as shows frequently do "sell out." To reserve your tickets or see the full list of performances and venues visit www.ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255.