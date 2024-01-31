Photos: See Cast Portraits From ROCK OF AGES At The Belmont Theatre

The Belmont Theatre will present ROCK OF AGES, a musical comedy, featuring some of your favorite rock hits from the 80’s! See photos of the cast in character for the production.

This epic musical filled with rockin’ choreography, head banging music, and big hair will run February 16-18 and 22-25. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m. Suggested audience is 13 and over for mature themes and language.