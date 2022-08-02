Photos: MISERY Takes The Stage At The Millbrook Playhouse

The Board of Directors, Artistic Director David Leidholdt, and General Manager David Gritzner has announced the final Cabaret production of their 2022 summer season MISERY by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King, from August 5 through the 14, 2022.

MISERY follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his "Number One Fan," Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads the manuscript of his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new "Misery" novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

MISERY is based on the American psychological horror thriller by Stephen King and was first published on June 8, 1987. Critical reception of Misery was positive - reviewers praised King for avoiding the fantasy elements of his past works. The novel was adapted into an Academy Award-winning film directed by Rob Reiner in 1990 and scripted by William Goldman, starring James Caan and Kathy Bates. A theatrical production starring Laurie Metcalf and Bruce Willis opened on Broadway in 2015.

Lawrence Lesher returns to the Millbrook Playhouse to Direct the production. His previous Millbrook shows include Tuna Christmas in 2013, Shakespear Abridged, and Rounding Third in 2014. MISERY stars newcomer Alice Kelly Bahlke as Annie Wilkes, and Timothy J. Cox, last seen in Rounding Third, as Paul Sheldon and will feature Mr. Lesher as Buster.

The production team includes Set Design by Travis Williams, Costume Design by Bonnie Hall, Lighting Design by Brooke Reese, Sound Design by Ericka Conklin, and Props Design by David Singleton. The Production Stage Manager is Elizabeth (Bizzy) Miner, and Assistant Stage Manager is V.C. Deener.

MISERY runs August 5 - 6, 10 - 13 at 7:30 pm, and August 7, 10, and 14 at 2:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the box office Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm or by phone at (570) 748-8083 and online at www.millbrookplayhouse.org. Adult tickets are $27.50, Senior and Veteran/ Military tickets are $23.50, Student (13- College) tickets are $18.25, and Youth (12 and under) tickets are $12.50. *Please note this production contains some adult language.