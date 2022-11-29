Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

Photos: First Look At NUTCRACKER! And A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The State Theatre

Tickets for NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet and A Christmas Carol are on sale now.

Nov. 29, 2022  
Photos: First Look At NUTCRACKER! And A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The State Theatre

State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton welcomes the return of two classic shows for their 2022 holiday season. Tickets for NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet and A Christmas Carol are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212028®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fstatetheatre.showare.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Tickets and memberships can be purchased 24 hours a day at www.statetheatre.org. For questions or to purchase through the Box Office, phone calls can be placed during the normal business hours of Monday thru Friday, 10AM to 4PM at 610.252.3132. State Theatre memberships can be purchased at any time and begin at $55 for one year.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Friday, December 9, 2022 7:30PM $39/$29

A powerful story of redemption, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of Holiday joy. Ebenezer Scrooge, that most unrepentant and miserly of fellows, is made to see the light as he survives a merciless battery of revelations by the ghosts of his own life: Jacob Marley and the Christmas Spirits of Past, Present, and Future. A Christmas Carol is delightful and thoroughly entertaining, it is the perfect family holiday event.

Sponsored by Viamedia and Chocodiem

NUTCRACKER! MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS BALLET

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 7:00PM $43/$38

This Christmas bring the whole family back to a simpler time with NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet! The acclaimed holiday tradition is LIVE in theaters for the 30th Anniversary tour. Gather friends and family to relive your fondest childhood dreams, overflowing with larger-than-life puppets, breath-taking acrobatics and dazzling costumes. Experience the exquisite artistry of the international cast, featuring stars of Ukraine ballet, performing at the highest level of classical technique. Share in the message of Peace and Harmony this Christmas!

Photo Credit: State Theatre

Photos: First Look At NUTCRACKER! And A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The State Theatre
A scene from A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Photos: First Look At NUTCRACKER! And A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The State Theatre
A scene from A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Photos: First Look At NUTCRACKER! And A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The State Theatre
A scene from A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Photos: First Look At NUTCRACKER! And A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The State Theatre
A scene from A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Photos: First Look At NUTCRACKER! And A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The State Theatre
A scene from NUTCRACKER! MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS BALLET

Photos: First Look At NUTCRACKER! And A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The State Theatre
A scene from NUTCRACKER! MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS BALLET

Photos: First Look At NUTCRACKER! And A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The State Theatre
A scene from NUTCRACKER! MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS BALLET




New Musical LOST BOYS to be Presented at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts in Decembe Photo
New Musical LOST BOYS to be Presented at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts in December
With five touching new songs and a script entirely in rhyme, this versatile Theatre for Young Audiences piece, Lost Boys, is appropriate for all ages and will perform December 10 & 17 @ 3 p.m. in rep with Peter & The Starcatcher at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts.
Natalie Merchant Will Perform at Hershey Theatre in April Photo
Natalie Merchant Will Perform at Hershey Theatre in April
Natalie Merchant is coming to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 8 p.m. with the “Keep Your Courage Tour.”
Open Stage Provides Sign Language-Interpreted Holiday Performances This Week Photo
Open Stage Provides Sign Language-Interpreted Holiday Performances This Week
Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, has launched an accessibility program that will provide American Sign Language-interpreted performances including its upcoming holiday shows Who's Holiday! on Dec. 1 and A Christmas Carol on Dec. 7.
Photos: First Look at ILLUMINATION at Prima Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at ILLUMINATION at Prima Theatre
A new and immersive holiday concert experience, ILLUMINATION is coming to life at Prima Theatre. The production features powerhouse singers, instrumentalists, and a baby grand piano at the heart of the theatre-in-the-round, all awash in the glow of hundreds of candles. Check out all new production photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At NUTCRACKER! And A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The State TheatrePhotos: First Look At NUTCRACKER! And A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The State Theatre
November 29, 2022

State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton welcomes the return of two classic shows for their 2022 holiday season.
SYREN Modern Dance to Present Collaborative Piece TICKTOCK at Stony Brook University's Staller CenterSYREN Modern Dance to Present Collaborative Piece TICKTOCK at Stony Brook University's Staller Center
November 29, 2022

SYREN Modern Dance, New York City based company co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter, will present a performance of Ticktock on November 30, 2022 at 7:30pm at Stony Brook University's Staller Center.
New Musical LOST BOYS to be Presented at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts in DecemberNew Musical LOST BOYS to be Presented at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts in December
November 29, 2022

With five touching new songs and a script entirely in rhyme, this versatile Theatre for Young Audiences piece, Lost Boys, is appropriate for all ages and will perform December 10 & 17 @ 3 p.m. in rep with Peter & The Starcatcher at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts.
Natalie Merchant Will Perform at Hershey Theatre in AprilNatalie Merchant Will Perform at Hershey Theatre in April
November 29, 2022

Natalie Merchant is coming to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 8 p.m. with the “Keep Your Courage Tour.”
Open Stage Provides Sign Language-Interpreted Holiday Performances This WeekOpen Stage Provides Sign Language-Interpreted Holiday Performances This Week
November 28, 2022

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, has launched an accessibility program that will provide American Sign Language-interpreted performances including its upcoming holiday shows Who's Holiday! on Dec. 1 and A Christmas Carol on Dec. 7.
share