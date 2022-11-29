Photos: First Look At NUTCRACKER! And A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The State Theatre

State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton welcomes the return of two classic shows for their 2022 holiday season. Tickets for NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet and A Christmas Carol are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212028®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fstatetheatre.showare.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Tickets and memberships can be purchased 24 hours a day at www.statetheatre.org. For questions or to purchase through the Box Office, phone calls can be placed during the normal business hours of Monday thru Friday, 10AM to 4PM at 610.252.3132. State Theatre memberships can be purchased at any time and begin at $55 for one year.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Friday, December 9, 2022 7:30PM $39/$29

A powerful story of redemption, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of Holiday joy. Ebenezer Scrooge, that most unrepentant and miserly of fellows, is made to see the light as he survives a merciless battery of revelations by the ghosts of his own life: Jacob Marley and the Christmas Spirits of Past, Present, and Future. A Christmas Carol is delightful and thoroughly entertaining, it is the perfect family holiday event.

Sponsored by Viamedia and Chocodiem

NUTCRACKER! MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS BALLET

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 7:00PM $43/$38

This Christmas bring the whole family back to a simpler time with NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet! The acclaimed holiday tradition is LIVE in theaters for the 30th Anniversary tour. Gather friends and family to relive your fondest childhood dreams, overflowing with larger-than-life puppets, breath-taking acrobatics and dazzling costumes. Experience the exquisite artistry of the international cast, featuring stars of Ukraine ballet, performing at the highest level of classical technique. Share in the message of Peace and Harmony this Christmas!