Photo Flash: First Look At JEKYLL & HYDE At Prima Theatre

When the world is out of control, what lengths would you go to change everything for the better?

As Dr. Jekyll attempts to solve humanity's most challenging dilemmas, his passionate drive is met with internal and societal friction. The scientist's experiments spiral out of control, strengthening his notorious alter ego - Mr. Hyde.

Prima's mission is to invigorate lives with fresh theatrical experiences. Founded in 2010, the organization played in over 15 venues until taking residency in their own theatre in late 2018. The venue boasts free parking, comfortable seating, on-site bar, an intimate and flexible environment, and state-of-the-art lighting and audio. Prima presents boutique musicals, concerts, and hosts special events. Broadway guest artists have included Stephen Schwartz, Billy Porter, Alice Ripley, Jason Robert Brown, Shoshana Bean, and Adam Pascal.

Jekyll & Hyde finishes its limited run on October 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $29.00 and can be purchased at primalancaster.org or (717) 327-5124. Performances take place at Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.





