PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Opens This Week at DreamWrights

Join DreamWrights Center for Community Arts this year for a different type of Holiday production. "Peter and the Starcatcher" is the Tony Award Winning Broadway Play by Nick Elice and Wayne Barker that follows a nameless Boy who eventually grows up to become the infamous Peter Pan. With music and high energy adventure, this show will delight guests of all ages. Performances begin Friday, December 9, 2022, and runs for just two weekends. Tickets are general admission and reserved and can be purchased at the door or online in advance.

Artistic Director, Gregory DeCandia, is directing the piece in tandem with an original short musical "Lost Boys", written by Kate Brennan with help from the students of DreamWrights 2022 Teen Conservatory. DeCandia says, "The world of Peter Pan is so rich, we wanted to offer as expansive an experience as possible to cultivate the sense of imagination, curiosity and inclusivity that DreamWrights strives to embody."

Many of the cast members are double cast in both "Peter and the Starcatcher" and "Lost Boys". V Desautels is one actor doubling up, and is finding the experience to be a worthwhile challenge "Working on two shows and two different characters has been a big thing for me." says Desautels. "You have the Wonderer and Alf, who are completely different characters of their own, Alf being a middle-aged flirty and almost harsh man, and the Wonderer, a girl who lost her voice because she was extremely lost in thought and so outspoken. It is a lot of work but still a lot of fun. I have learned a lot from this experience alone."

Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair... and the bonds of friendship, duty and love. This fantastical theatrical spectacle will bring excitement and hope to the little children in all of us. Performances are Dec. 9, 10,16 & 17 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 & 18 at 3 p.m. This show is suitable for all audiences. Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $14-18, or at the door before the performance ($2 upcharge).