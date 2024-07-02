PALE ERECTIONS: THE MONUMENTS PLAY To Be Presented At The Open Stage Studio Theatre

Part of the 2nd Annual Harrisburg Fringe Festival, Pale Erections will play on July 18 at 7:20PM, July 20 at 3:50PM and July 21 at 4:10PM.

By: Jul. 02, 2024
PALE ERECTIONS: THE MONUMENTS PLAY To Be Presented At The Open Stage Studio Theatre
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Pale Erections: The Monuments Play, a play by Gettysburg native Kramer Hardman, will be performed at the Open Stage Studio Theatre (25 N Court Street, Harrisburg, PA 171015) for three performances only. Part of the 2nd Annual Harrisburg Fringe Festival, Pale Erections will play on July 18 at 7:20PM, July 20 at 3:50PM and July 21 at 4:10PM.

LATEST NEWS

Exclusive: First Look At Cast Of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Tour in Action
New Hope Will Host Fireworks and First Friday Summer Services Starting This Friday
Franklin County Visitors Bureau Reveals Finalists of 2024 A Cappella & Unplugged
 The ​Reading Theater Project​ and JCWK Dance Lab Hosts IN NATURE'S STUDIO Performance Event

Inspired by the 2020 Militia Protests in Gettysburg, PA, Pale Erections: The Monuments Play follows two militia soldiers defending a Confederate monument in an isolated corner of a Civil War battlefield. While standing guard, they meet a stranger who plummets them into a frenzied, patriotic nightmare. As passion twists into paranoia, all three discover their faith in the monument's symbolic power is not so sturdy.

The three-person cast features Frederick Hardman as Orson, Jeb Beard as Heins, and Rich Sautter as Quentin.

General Admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased at hbgfringe.com/tickets.

The creative team for Pale Erections includes Hardman (Writer and Director), John Rudy and Cyd Tokar (Production Design), Karen Land (Stage Combat Consultant), and Ike Schlossberg (Sound Design).

Pale Erections: The Monuments Play is produced by Polite Fictions Theatrical Productions and Rich Sautter.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.


THE APPELL CENTER






Videos