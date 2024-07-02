PALE ERECTIONS: THE MONUMENTS PLAY To Be Presented At The Open Stage Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pale Erections: The Monuments Play, a play by Gettysburg native Kramer Hardman, will be performed at the Open Stage Studio Theatre (25 N Court Street, Harrisburg, PA 171015) for three performances only. Part of the 2nd Annual Harrisburg Fringe Festival, Pale Erections will play on July 18 at 7:20PM, July 20 at 3:50PM and July 21 at 4:10PM.

Inspired by the 2020 Militia Protests in Gettysburg, PA, Pale Erections: The Monuments Play follows two militia soldiers defending a Confederate monument in an isolated corner of a Civil War battlefield. While standing guard, they meet a stranger who plummets them into a frenzied, patriotic nightmare. As passion twists into paranoia, all three discover their faith in the monument's symbolic power is not so sturdy.

The three-person cast features Frederick Hardman as Orson, Jeb Beard as Heins, and Rich Sautter as Quentin.

General Admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased at hbgfringe.com/tickets.

The creative team for Pale Erections includes Hardman (Writer and Director), John Rudy and Cyd Tokar (Production Design), Karen Land (Stage Combat Consultant), and Ike Schlossberg (Sound Design).

Pale Erections: The Monuments Play is produced by Polite Fictions Theatrical Productions and Rich Sautter.

