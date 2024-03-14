Open Stage's Second Annual THE GOOD AT HEART Festival Opens Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present its second annual The Good at Heart Festival from March 19-24. The six-day festival will feature performances and presentations centered on social and racial justice that ask thought-provoking questions and inspire meaningful community conversations.

The name of the festival is inspired by a famous quote from Anne Frank's diary: “In spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart.” With Open Stage's 24th annual production of The Diary of Anne Frank as its centerpiece, the festival will celebrate Frank's ideals and include additional programming that lifts her words and spirit.

The Good at Heart Festival will feature guests including award-winning poet Maria James-Thiaw, a founder of Reclaim Artist Collective. Additionally, the festival will include an original play written and performed by Angela Polite titled Mary Speaks.

“The Good at Heart Festival will once again celebrate Anne Frank's spirit by exploring important stories that need to be told,” said Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon. “We believe deeply in the value of sharing these stories and the value of the conversations they will inspire. It is an honor to host this annual event for its second year as we all come together to celebrate the goodness of humanity and work toward a brighter, more just future.”

The Diary of Anne Frank will run for four days with morning matinees on March 19, 20 and 22 and one evening performance on March 21. Thousands of students will see Anne Frank's story at the Scottish Rite Cathedral for the morning matinees, with limited available seating for the public, and post-performance presentations by actor Tia Nichole. The March 21 evening, ASL-interpreted performance is open to the general public. This is Open Stage's 24th annual production of The Diary of Anne Frank; over 50,000 students have experienced Open Stage's staging of this important story.

Mary Speaks will be presented March 23-30 at Open Stage and includes a post-performance discussion with creator and actor Angela Polite and led by Sankofa African American Theatre Company after each performance. This bold new take on the timeless story of Mother Mary and her son explores the resilient relationship between black mothers and their sons. The play uses the life of Mother Mary as a parallel to the struggle that black mothers have not only to raise their sons but keep them alive in a society where their very existence is seen as a threat.