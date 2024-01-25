Open Stage To Present SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street in February

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street on its Capital Blue Cross Main Stage from Feb. 24 – Mar. 16. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon, this Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning masterpiece is a razor-sharp musical thriller.

This blood-curdling musical will bring to life a gruesome journey of revenge. Sweeney Todd is about a London barber who was wrongfully accused of a crime and sent to Australia by Judge Turpin who lusts after Sweeney's wife. Returning after 15 years, the now-mad barber seeks revenge against those who have wronged him. Returning to his trade, he opens a sinister barber shop above a meat-pie shop owned by a Mrs. Lovett, and he begins using his blade to murder those who use his services. He will not be satisfied until his blade meets Judge Turpin's throat.

“Sweeney Todd is a macabre masterpiece and a dark journey of suspense that will leave audiences exhilarated,” Landon said. “The bone-chilling effects, hauntingly beautiful music and intense performances will send shivers down their spine and keep them on the edge of their seat. This musical is more than just a story of revenge and murder. It dives deep into the exploration of humanity, obsession and love.”

The production features Brad Barkdoll as Sweeney Todd, Rachel Landon as Mrs. Lovett and Brian Schreffler as Judge Turpin. Tyler Shadle plays sailor Anthony Hope, Jasmine Graham plays Sweeney's daughter Johanna, and Stacey Werner plays The Beggar Woman. TJ Creedon plays Signor Pirelli, Gabrielle Dina is Tobias, and Josh Dorsheimer is Beadle Bamford.

The ensemble includes Patty Cole, Sarah Anne Hughes, Em Kase, Chris Krahulec, Chris Ondeck, Joellen Terranova, and Keel Warner. Lighting design is by Tristan Stasiulis, sound design is by Wayne Landon and Kevin Cole, and Brianna Dow serves as production stage manager.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Steet is a 1979 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler. It is based on the 1970 play Sweeney Todd by Christopher Bond. The musical has been revived in many productions and inspired a feature film adaptation Sweeney Todd that was released in 2007, directed by Tim Burton and starred Johnny Depp as Todd.

Performances of Sweeney Todd will take place on Open Stage's Capital Blue Cross Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, 29 and Mar. 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 25 and Mar. 3 and 10. The show on Feb. 29 will be an ASL-interpretated performance. There will be a lobby talk post-performance discussion following the matinee on Sunday, Feb. 25.

For tickets to Sweeney Todd, visit openstagehbg.com.