Open Stage To Present SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street in February

Performances run from Feb. 24 - Mar. 16 in Harrisburg, PA.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at Oyster Mill Playhouse Photo 4 Review: AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Open Stage To Present SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street in February

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street on its Capital Blue Cross Main Stage from Feb. 24 – Mar. 16. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon, this Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning masterpiece is a razor-sharp musical thriller.

This blood-curdling musical will bring to life a gruesome journey of revenge. Sweeney Todd is about a London barber who was wrongfully accused of a crime and sent to Australia by Judge Turpin who lusts after Sweeney's wife. Returning after 15 years, the now-mad barber seeks revenge against those who have wronged him. Returning to his trade, he opens a sinister barber shop above a meat-pie shop owned by a Mrs. Lovett, and he begins using his blade to murder those who use his services. He will not be satisfied until his blade meets Judge Turpin's throat.

“Sweeney Todd is a macabre masterpiece and a dark journey of suspense that will leave audiences exhilarated,” Landon said. “The bone-chilling effects, hauntingly beautiful music and intense performances will send shivers down their spine and keep them on the edge of their seat. This musical is more than just a story of revenge and murder. It dives deep into the exploration of humanity, obsession and love.”

The production features Brad Barkdoll as Sweeney Todd, Rachel Landon as Mrs. Lovett and Brian Schreffler as Judge Turpin. Tyler Shadle plays sailor Anthony Hope, Jasmine Graham plays Sweeney's daughter Johanna, and Stacey Werner plays The Beggar Woman. TJ Creedon plays Signor Pirelli, Gabrielle Dina is Tobias, and Josh Dorsheimer is Beadle Bamford.

The ensemble includes Patty Cole, Sarah Anne Hughes, Em Kase, Chris Krahulec, Chris Ondeck, Joellen Terranova, and Keel Warner. Lighting design is by Tristan Stasiulis, sound design is by Wayne Landon and Kevin Cole, and Brianna Dow serves as production stage manager.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Steet is a 1979 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler. It is based on the 1970 play Sweeney Todd by Christopher Bond. The musical has been revived in many productions and inspired a feature film adaptation Sweeney Todd that was released in 2007, directed by Tim Burton and starred Johnny Depp as Todd.

Performances of Sweeney Todd will take place on Open Stage's Capital Blue Cross Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, 29 and Mar. 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 25 and Mar. 3 and 10. The show on Feb. 29 will be an ASL-interpretated performance. There will be a lobby talk post-performance discussion following the matinee on Sunday, Feb. 25.

For tickets to Sweeney Todd, visit openstagehbg.com.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre present Dauphin Countys Black H Photo
Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre present Dauphin County's Black History Celebration THE JACKSON ROOMING HOUSE: MUSIC'S RESTING PLACE

Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre present Dauphin County’s Black History Celebration: The Jackson Rooming House: Music’s Resting Place. Explore the rich history of this iconic music venue.

2
EPAC to Partner With T.H.E.M. The Collective For Third Annual Evolution Of Black Music Eve Photo
EPAC to Partner With T.H.E.M. The Collective For Third Annual Evolution Of Black Music Event

EPAC partners with T.H.E.M. the Collective for a celebration of Black music.

3
Review: THE MOUSETRAP at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo
Review: THE MOUSETRAP at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Agatha Christie has sold more books than anyone other than the Bible and Shakespeare.  This story easily explains why.  Go see it, learn the secrets of The Mousetrap, and then, most importantly, keep them to yourself!

4
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts to Present THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGE Photo
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts to Present THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED)

Experience will present 'The Complete History of America (abridged)'. This fast-paced comedy takes audiences on a hilarious and educational ride through 600 years of American history in just 6000 seconds.

More Hot Stories For You

Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre present Dauphin County's Black History Celebration THE JACKSON ROOMING HOUSE: MUSIC'S RESTING PLACESankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre present Dauphin County's Black History Celebration THE JACKSON ROOMING HOUSE: MUSIC'S RESTING PLACE
EPAC to Partner With T.H.E.M. The Collective For Third Annual Evolution Of Black Music EventEPAC to Partner With T.H.E.M. The Collective For Third Annual Evolution Of Black Music Event
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts to Present THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED)DreamWrights Center for Community Arts to Present THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED)
AGNES OF GOD Takes Center Stage at Pharmacy TheatreAGNES OF GOD Takes Center Stage at Pharmacy Theatre

Videos

Go Inside the IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Sitzprobe at The Fulton Video
Go Inside the IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Sitzprobe at The Fulton
Get A First Look At La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Video
Get A First Look At La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Sings 'Sweet Caroline' With Neil Diamond Via FaceTime Video
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Sings 'Sweet Caroline' With Neil Diamond Via FaceTime
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
The Cher Show in Central Pennsylvania The Cher Show
Scranton Cultural Center (3/01-3/03)
Twelfth Night in Central Pennsylvania Twelfth Night
Act 1 DeSales University (2/21-3/03)
CABARET in Central Pennsylvania CABARET
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (7/25-8/10)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Community Arts Center (5/02-5/02)
Bridge in Central Pennsylvania Bridge
The Belmont Theatre (5/31-6/09)
ELF, JR. in Central Pennsylvania ELF, JR.
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/05-12/22)
Rock of Ages in Central Pennsylvania Rock of Ages
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/30)
Annie in Central Pennsylvania Annie
Scranton Cultural Center (2/16-2/18)
On Your Feet in Central Pennsylvania On Your Feet
American Music Theatre (2/21-2/21)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Hershey Theatre (3/23-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You