Open Stage Announces 36th Season 'Breaking Through'

In October, 2019, Open Stage reopened the facility at 25 North Court Street after a half-million dollar renovation, featuring a brand new black box Studio Theater, a modern lobby and bar ( dubbed The Court Street Cabaret), and made a slew of other updates, kicking off a year of performances that looked to be one of the small professional house's strongest seasons ever.

The theatre, of course, was only open for six months before the state shutdown in March 2020. The theatre has since produced over a dozen virtual productions, and kicked off weekly online shows, such as My Talented Friends LIVE!, a variety show, The Obstructed View, a gay talk show, and Harrisburg Black NewsBeat, a show on local Black news, art and culture.

As the world reopens and mandates are adjusted or lifted, Open Stage has pivoted back to in-person events, with summer classes starting in June and the upcoming production of Over the Rainbow: the Songs of Judy Garland opening May 28. The staff is also preparing to kick off the 36th season of shows, which carries the theme "Breaking Through."

"I have been thinking a lot about reopening and what that meant for the theatre," says Stuart Landon, the Producing Artistic Director. "And I thought a lot about what the community would want to see on stage; what stories they needed. A lot of what people were missing this year was connection--this pandemic prevented us from being with our loved ones physically, spiritually, and emotionally. So if all of these shows have one thing in common, its connection - sometimes with other characters, but honestly connection with the audience seems to be the throughline. These shows not only break the fourth wall, but completely shatter it."

Open Stage has a full slate of shows for the Main Stage, and will move their weekly online shows - My Talented Friends LIVE!, The Obstructed View, and Harrisburg Black NewsBeat - to their Studio Theatre to be filmed in front of a live audience and streamed to Facebook and YouTube. Nightly cabarets, readings, and talkback events will return in the Court Street Cabaret bar, and classes will host students ages 8 through adult in The Alsedek Theatre School.

NOTE: Although Open Stage will be reopening to in-person performances, the staff will be following CDC guidelines and local mandates from the government on capacity, mask-wearing, and other rules regarding Covid-19 protocols until such time it is deemed .

Here's the lineup for Season 36:

The Studio Theatre Series

My Talented Friends LIVE!

second and fourth Saturdays at 10:00pm starting July 10, 2021

The Obstructed View

first and third Saturdays at 9:30pm kicking off with a special Pride event July 23, 2021

Harrisburg Black NewsBeat with Dr. Kimeka Campbell

second and fourth Wednesdays at 8:30pm starting July 14, 2021

Carole King's Tapestry Live

July 9-30

Experience Tapestry, Carole King's seminal album from beginning to end, featuring three fierce local vocalists in an exciting concert event.

Every Brilliant Thing

by Duncan Mcmillan with Jonny Donahoe

September 3-26, 2021

directed by Karen Ruch

featuring Stuart Landon as The Narrator

A shockingly funny and warmly vulnerable one-person play about family, depression, resilience and our capacity to find joy in the world around us, even in the very smallest things.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit

by Nassim Soleimanpour

October 1 - 31, 2021

A single actor. One sealed envelope. No set. No costumes. No rehearsal. Featuring a different local performer for every performance, the audience shares a unique journey that is humorous, poignant, and utterly original. See the audacious and imaginative global sensation that no one is allowed to talk about...

Violet Oakley Unveiled

by Cindy Rock Dlugolecki

November 12-13, 2021

directed by Heather Jannetta

music composed by Chris Purcell

Groundbreaker. Feminist. Artist. Visionary. In 1902, Violet Oakley was commissioned to paint over 40 murals in the Pennsylvania capitol, making her the first woman (but not the last) to have a voice in this state's government-if only with her paintbrush. This is Violet's story, making a triumphant return to Harrisburg for a limited special engagement.

Who's Holiday!

by Matthew Lombardo

November 26-December 22, 2021

directed by Chris Gibson

featuring Rachel Landon as Cindy Lou Who

A wildly funny, irreverent, naughty, and heartfelt adults-only comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who as she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has taken since that fateful night.

A Christmas Carol

December 4-23, 2021

adapted by Stuart Landon & Rachel Landon

based on Charles Dickens' classic novel

directed by Stuart Landon

featuring Nicholas Hughes as Scrooge

The annual Holiday favorite returns! This is Charles Dickens' classic story that follows Ebenezer Scrooge and his journey with the three ghostly spirits that visit him on Christmas Eve.A Christmas Carol instills a powerful message about redemption and the spirit of the holiday season.

Rock/Musical

January 7-16, 2022

directed by Benny Benamati

featuring the Teen Studio class

Featuring music from contemporary Broadway musicals, and classic rock shows like the students of the Teen Studio will present a brand new and exciting show that is sure to bring audiences to their feet. Bring your lighters and get ready to rock.

by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk

based on an idea by Zach Altman and Bree Lowdermilk

February 12-March 6, 2022

directed by Stuart Landon

18-year-old Samantha Brown sits in a hand-me-down car with the keys clutched in her hand. As she relives her senior year, we meet Sam's well-intentioned helicopter mother Bev and her high school sweetheart of a boyfriend Adam, but it's her painfully alive best friend Kelly that haunts her. This contemporary musical is an exploration of loss, freedom, and what it truly means to live life to the fullest.

Jack and the Giant

book adapted by Vera Morris

music and lyrics by Bill Francoeur

April 8-16, 2022

directed by Benny Benamati

featuring the OSHKids Performance Company

The giant is making life pretty miserable for Jack, his mother and the entire kingdom. Jack is even forced to sell his beloved dancing cow to make ends meet. But when he meets a mysterious stranger who promises him a life of adventure with just a handful of Magic Beans...

Head up the beanstalk, dodge the wicked Troll, dance with the Golden Goose and sing with the Magic Harp in this charming musical adventure starring the OSHKids!

Fairview

by Jackie Sibblies Drury

winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

May 28-June 26

produced in partnership with

Sankofa African American Theatre Company

At the Frasier household, preparations for Grandma's birthday party are underway. But as the "situational family comedy" wears on, the Frasier's perfect preparations begin to unravel, and the fourth wall protecting them begins to crumble completely. Fairview is a searing examination of families, drama, family dramas, and the insidiousness of white supremacy.

Tickets will go on sale May 28, 2021 available at openstagehbg.com.

Questions on tickets and enrollment can be directed to boxoffice@openstagehbg.com.

Advanced tickets available to members of the Open Stage Inner Circle - a new program combining patrons, season ticket holders, and supporters of the theatre. More info can be found at openstagehbg.com/inner-circle.