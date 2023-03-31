ON THE TOWN to be Presented by Lebanon Valley College's Music Theatre Program in April

Students of Lebanon Valley College's Music Theatre Program present their inaugural class production with ON THE TOWN April 13, 14, and 15 at 7 p.m. and April 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets, purchased through lvcmt.booktix.com, are $5 for students, $10 for senior citizens, and $15 for all other general admission. The production will be presented at The Hershey Area Playhouse, 830 Cherry Dr, Hershey, Pa.

"Lebanon Valley College's Music Theatre Program is excited to share it's first main-stage production," says Jonathan Walker-Vankuren, production director and artist teacher of studio voice and music theatre. "Through academic coursework and dedication outside the classroom, our students have tirelessly worked on detailed choreography, exciting vocals, and a delightful tale of friendship and love."

This energetic wartime musical about Three Sailors on a 24-hour leave in New York City, features thrilling music by Leonard Bernstein with playful lyrics and book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. The show's celebrated score includes a number of musical theatre standards, including "Come Up to My Place," "I Can Cook, Too," "Some Other Time" and "New York, New York."

"Leonard Bernstein is one of America's most honored creators and composers, and it has been a joy to work with our students as their studies have brought this incredible work to life," says Music Director Kevin Edward Gane. "It is a privilege to work on a production that is a true collaboration of LVC students, faculty, alumni, and industry professionals."

Originally hitting Broadway in 1944, revived in 1971 and again in 1998 and 2014, ON THE TOWN share the story of fun-loving sailors Gabey, played by Andrew Santoro; Chip, Adam Witmer; and Ozzie, played by Ethan Tucker, have 24 hours of shore leave in New York City, and they want to make every second count. Along the way our Three Sailors meet some "interesting" people, including , loudmouth cab driver Hildy Esterhazy, played by Lindsey Mousch; prim anthropologist Claire, played by Hailey Pavlik, and the stunning Ivy Smith, played by Melissa West.

CAST:

Ozzie, Ethan Tucker

Chip, Adam Witmer

Gabey, Andrew Santoro

Hildy Esterhazy, Lindsey Mousch

Claire de Loone, Melissa West

Ivy Smith, Hailey Pavlik

Madame Maude P. Dilly, Aimee Bealer

Judge Pitkin W. Bridgework, Xavier Bates

Lucy Schmeeler, Meg Benson

Company Members: Victoria Fredrickson, Courtney Fulk, Tatiana Gonzales, Amanda Hopper, Carter Palmer, Lauren Rothenberger, Lacey Shirk, Ava Sinisko, Julia Wecker

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Director: Jonathan Walker-VanKuren

Music Director: Kevin Edward Gane

Choreographer: Donna Lynch

Assistant Choreographer: Chiara Myers

Executive Producer: Jasmine Ammons Bucher

Producer: Rosemary Bucher

Production Manager and Lighting Design: Miguel Santiago

Sound Designer: Jacob Pegher

Hair & Makeup Designer: Taylor Swisher

Hair & Makeup Coordinator: Ashley Winkler

Stage Manager: Megan Arnold

Assistant Stage Managers: Maddie Rader



STUDNET ORCHESTRA MEMBERS:

Flute - Gillian Cheezum, Hannah Moran

Clarinet- Jazmine Carter, Hope Kramer, Emily Saporita

French Horn - Adelyn Ruth

Trombone - Brenden Pierce, Isaiah Reiner

Viola - Gabrielle Lattanze

Percussion - Aaron Rudderow

Bass - Bailey Klinedinst