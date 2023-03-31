Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ON THE TOWN to be Presented by Lebanon Valley College's Music Theatre Program in April

This energetic wartime musical about three sailors on a 24-hour leave in New York City, features thrilling music by Leonard Bernstein.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Students of Lebanon Valley College's Music Theatre Program present their inaugural class production with ON THE TOWN April 13, 14, and 15 at 7 p.m. and April 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets, purchased through lvcmt.booktix.com, are $5 for students, $10 for senior citizens, and $15 for all other general admission. The production will be presented at The Hershey Area Playhouse, 830 Cherry Dr, Hershey, Pa.

"Lebanon Valley College's Music Theatre Program is excited to share it's first main-stage production," says Jonathan Walker-Vankuren, production director and artist teacher of studio voice and music theatre. "Through academic coursework and dedication outside the classroom, our students have tirelessly worked on detailed choreography, exciting vocals, and a delightful tale of friendship and love."

This energetic wartime musical about Three Sailors on a 24-hour leave in New York City, features thrilling music by Leonard Bernstein with playful lyrics and book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. The show's celebrated score includes a number of musical theatre standards, including "Come Up to My Place," "I Can Cook, Too," "Some Other Time" and "New York, New York."

"Leonard Bernstein is one of America's most honored creators and composers, and it has been a joy to work with our students as their studies have brought this incredible work to life," says Music Director Kevin Edward Gane. "It is a privilege to work on a production that is a true collaboration of LVC students, faculty, alumni, and industry professionals."

Originally hitting Broadway in 1944, revived in 1971 and again in 1998 and 2014, ON THE TOWN share the story of fun-loving sailors Gabey, played by Andrew Santoro; Chip, Adam Witmer; and Ozzie, played by Ethan Tucker, have 24 hours of shore leave in New York City, and they want to make every second count. Along the way our Three Sailors meet some "interesting" people, including , loudmouth cab driver Hildy Esterhazy, played by Lindsey Mousch; prim anthropologist Claire, played by Hailey Pavlik, and the stunning Ivy Smith, played by Melissa West.

CAST:
Ozzie, Ethan Tucker
Chip, Adam Witmer
Gabey, Andrew Santoro
Hildy Esterhazy, Lindsey Mousch
Claire de Loone, Melissa West
Ivy Smith, Hailey Pavlik
Madame Maude P. Dilly, Aimee Bealer
Judge Pitkin W. Bridgework, Xavier Bates
Lucy Schmeeler, Meg Benson
Company Members: Victoria Fredrickson, Courtney Fulk, Tatiana Gonzales, Amanda Hopper, Carter Palmer, Lauren Rothenberger, Lacey Shirk, Ava Sinisko, Julia Wecker

PRODUCTION TEAM:
Director: Jonathan Walker-VanKuren
Music Director: Kevin Edward Gane
Choreographer: Donna Lynch
Assistant Choreographer: Chiara Myers
Executive Producer: Jasmine Ammons Bucher
Producer: Rosemary Bucher
Production Manager and Lighting Design: Miguel Santiago
Sound Designer: Jacob Pegher
Hair & Makeup Designer: Taylor Swisher
Hair & Makeup Coordinator: Ashley Winkler
Stage Manager: Megan Arnold
Assistant Stage Managers: Maddie Rader


STUDNET ORCHESTRA MEMBERS:

Flute - Gillian Cheezum, Hannah Moran
Clarinet- Jazmine Carter, Hope Kramer, Emily Saporita
French Horn - Adelyn Ruth
Trombone - Brenden Pierce, Isaiah Reiner
Viola - Gabrielle Lattanze
Percussion - Aaron Rudderow
Bass - Bailey Klinedinst




