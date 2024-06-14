﻿New York City Opera to Present Pride Month Celebration BROADWAY COMES TO MILFORD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City Opera, in partnership with The Milford Theater, presents Broadway Comes to Milford, part of its 2024 Summer Season, on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 8pm at The Milford Theater, 114 E Catharine St, Milford, PA. The New York City Opera brings Broadway to Milford, PA to celebrate Pride month this June with a charming review of songs, duets, and ensembles that takes the audience on a musical journey through the 20th century.

Featuring the Broadway stars of Sweeney Todd, Company, The Light in the Piazza, Carousel, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Phantom of the Opera, this will be an evening of world-class storytelling and unforgettable performances.

Featuring:

Glenn Seven Allen, tenor

Parris Lewis, mezzo-soprano

Meghan Picerno, soprano

Todd Thomas, baritone

James D. Sasser, baritone

Jessica Tyler Wright, mezzo-soprano

A charming town 70 miles north west of New York City, Milford, Pennsylvania is a destination for shops, antiquing, eateries, and history, all while allowing you take in the beauty of the town in its natural surroundings. Since the 1920s, the Milford Theater has served as the community's moviehouse and sanctuary for performing arts. A staple of the community and historic fixture, the Milford Theater is a home for live music, plays, classic film, and more. Located in a vibrant borough with a rich history, the theater provides entertainment that lies at the intersection of modern comfort and nostalgia. Enjoy a classically art deco stage updated to accommodate a wide variety of performances.

In partnership with the Milford Theater and as a part of our annual Pride Initiative, we're thrilled to announce that 50% of the profit from this event will be donated to Triversity. TriVersity is a Pride Center committed to serving the LGBTQ+ Community & our allies (i.e., our family or "fam") living in or visiting the TriState region of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. They offer events, educational programming, a media center & lending library, support groups and more.

Tickets start at $30 and are available at https://www.nycopera.com/broadway-comes-to-milford.

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS

Glenn Seven Allen is garnering critical acclaim on theatre, opera, and concert stages throughout the United States as a consummate performer. Allen recently performed with New York City Opera in All is Calm; created the role of John in Southern Crossings at Barnard College; and sang Roldolfo in Soo Theatre's La bohème. Mr. Allen also recently starred with New York City Opera as Jack Twist in Brokeback Mountain and Freddy in Dear Erich. Known for his work on Broadway and in leading theatres throughout the country, Mr. Allen appeared as Giuseppe in the Tony-winning Broadway run of Adam Guettel's The Light in the Piazza. Other theatrical credits include Girl Crazy at City Center as part of their Encores season, Casino Paradise with Lincoln Center, Lancelot in Camelot at the Arvada Center, Rutledge in 1776 at Goodspeed, Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar at North Carolina Theatre, Carousel with the NY Philharmonic for PBS Great Performances, and Clifford Bradshaw in Cabaret at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.

Parris Lewis recently concluded a critically acclaimed run as Tina Turner in the first national tour of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, having previously performed as Alline/Ikette while understudying Tina. Prior to Tina, she performed as Pearl in the National Tour of Hairspray. Parris made her national tour début in The Color Purple, where she showed off her incredible upper register as Church Lady, as well as understudying the role of Shug Avery. She is also a champion of new works, performing in the workshop of Jubilee 11213 at Betty's Daughter Arts Collaborative. Other musical theatre credits include Sister Anne Bertha in Pray at Ars Nova, a workshop of Bars at The Public Theatre, and in the Seattle International Dance Festival. Parris' opera credits include performances as Clara in Porgy & Bess at Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, STONEWALL at New York City Opera, La bohème at Kaye Playhouse, The Elixir of Love, and Mile Long Opera.

With a far-reaching repertoire, Meghan Picerno has enjoyed particular success as Cunegonde in Candide. After debuting in Hal Prince's final production at New York City Opera, she recently reprised the role in Barcelona, San Francisco, and Cincinnati. She has also debuted at Geffen Hall, Alice Tully Hall, The Kennedy Center, The National Center of Performing Arts in Beijing, and Theatro Municipal de São Paulo. This season, Ms. Picerno debuts with the Detroit Symphony in concerts with conductor Jader Bignamini. Hal Prince handpicked Ms. Picerno to sing the role of Christine in The Phantom of the Opera for its historic Broadway reopening. She also performed as Christine in the First National Tour of Phantom's sequel Love Never Dies, which led to a special invitation to perform the role at the Royal Albert Hall, marking her debut with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Ms. Picerno has also enjoyed a diverse career on operatic stages including Queen of the Night in Die Zauberflöte at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, and a series of successful role debuts throughout the United States including Gilda in Rigoletto, La fée in Massenet's Cendrillon, Olympia in Les contes d'Hoffmann, Adele in Die Fledermaus, and Lucia di Lammermoor.

James D. Sasser is an award-winning writer, singer, actor, and producer. As a performer, highlights include the recent premiere of Teeth at Playwrights Horizons; being a singer for Riverdance on Broadway; Jesus Christ Superstar (Pilate); Houston TUTS' South Pacific (Emile), Sweeney Todd (Sweeney), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Lawrence); and with NYCO Charlie Crosses The Nation for the VOX New Opera Festival. Recent TV appearances include: Succession, The Good Fight, and Madam Secretary. As a writer for musicals they include Bottle Shock! The Musical (based on the film); the new operetta By Georges! (which was Lamplighters Music Theatre's first new works commission in their 70 year history), and the Afro-Cuban Midsummer Night's Dream inspired CUBAMOR. As a Producer: 2 Tonys and 12 nods for Great Comet. James' voice can be heard in hundreds of commercials and audiobooks, where he is quite often British.

Recognized by opera companies and critics alike as one of the true Verdi baritones gracing stages today, Todd Thomas continues his tenure as one of America's most sought-after artists. Last season, Thomas returned to the Shanghai Opera House for his captivating portrayal of Der fliegende Holländer, reprised his signature role of Rigoletto with Amarillo Opera, and performed the role of Scarpia in Tosca with Florida Grand Opera, Opera Memphis, Opera on the James, and Charlottesville Opera, as well as Amonasro in Tulsa Opera's Aida. This season, Thomas returns to China for concert performances of Roméo et Juliette with the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra. Recently, Mr. Thomas performed the title role in Nabucco with Theater Erfurt in Germany, the title role of Rigoletto for both Florentine Opera and Florida Grand Opera, and Michele in Il tabarro with Opera Santa Barbara. Additionally, he sang Rigoletto for Tulsa Opera and Shreveport Opera, Michele/Schicchi in Il trittico with Pacific Opera Victoria, Tonio/Alfio in Pagliacci/Cavalleria rusticana for Opera Omaha, the title role of Gianni Schicchi with Opera Memphis, and Scarpia in Tosca with New Jersey Festival Orchestra.

Jessica Tyler Wright's most recent NYCO appearance was as Herta in the world premiere production of Dear Erich. Other NYCO appearances include Vera Donovan in the New York City Premier of Tobias Picker's opera Dolores Claiborne, based on the Stephen King novel of the same title, and the critically acclaimed 2017 production of Candide, reprising the role of Paquette from the 2008 production, (both directed by Hal Prince). Her Broadway credits include John Doyle's Sweeney Todd and Company, MTC's LoveMusik (Hal Prince), and Lincoln Center's War Horse. Off Broadway, Jessica earned a Lucille Lortel nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Marjorie Taylor in Allegro (Classic Stage Company). Also at CSC, Jessica shared the stage with Jim Parsons in A Man of No Importance as Mrs. Patrick and recently, she was in Dear World with City Center Encores! Jessica toured the U.S. and Canada with Sweeney Todd and had a turn as Mrs. Claus in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in Atlanta and Dallas. Regional favorites include Marian in Music Man and Lilli in Kiss Me Kate (MTWichita), KT in Merrily We Roll Along (Cincinnati Playhouse), Grace in Annie (North Shore MT), Irene in Crazy For You (MTWichita and CA Music Circus), Mary Jane in Big River (Papermill), and Kost in Cabaret (CA Music Circus). Her television appearances include Blue Bloods with Tom Sellek and a national commercial for Nexium.

Comments

