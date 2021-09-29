New Feathers Productions Announces Playwrights from Region For TOGETHER (AGAIN)

New Feathers Productions (NFP) announces select, award-winning & emerging Playwrights from the NY, NJ, and PA region for TOGETHER (AGAIN) on THURSDAY OCTOBER 14th. TOGETHER (AGAIN) is a professionally performed, staged reading theatrical experience featuring the new works that will immerse audiences in a quirky and relatable journey that highlights togetherness about friendships, love, or the lack thereof.

TOGETHER (AGAIN) will be directed by MARY CARPENTER and is part of a monthly series at the Zlock Performing Arts Center (Zlock PAC), Newtown, PA. As a unique, one-night-only production, NFP's TOGETHER (AGAIN) will feature the following new theatrical one acts/shorts by the region's award-winning and emerging playwrights:



WHO'S ON TOP?

By Pandora Scooter

CONNECTIONS

By Barry M. Putt Jr.

FAMILY MEETING IN THE TIME OF CORONA

By Jan Jalenak

COUNTDOWN TO VALENTINE

By Dan Fiorella

TOGETHER FOREVER

By John McDonnell

"As a growing group who has been working together since 2017, we're thrilled to introduce the latest works by a very talented canon of playwrights, some returning and some brand new to New Feathers. Getting back on stage on September 9th with Michelle Best's original "GOOD GRIEF" honestly reminded us what a gift the new works theatrical experience is for everyone. Together (Again) is sure to offer a fun and artistic mix that has something for everyone" - Mandee K. Hammerstein, NFP Founder & Producer.

"We were so delighted at the abundance of talent discovered throughout our area and beyond; the submissions this year were powerful and timely, hilarious and poignant. New Feathers Productions is proud to feature this evening of short plays and to welcome Mary Carpenter to the directorial helm. Mary is a sensitive and nuanced director, and our readings planned will surely blossom from her attention to detail." - Sarah LeClair, NFP producer.

NFP endeavors to inspire and renew, flirting with audiences through interesting and creative points of view. NFP creates theatrical evenings of professionally performed readings, featuring the newest theatrical works that reflect various perspectives, while encouraging and supporting playwrights with a range of diverse backgrounds and experiences. NFP and the Zlock PAC strives to highlight talent from the vibrancy and voice of the Philadelphia, New York and surrounding areas. The cast for TOGETHER (AGAIN) on October 14 is TBA.

With all-season shows starting at 7:30pm, the NFP schedule offers two primary ticketing options, General Admission for $20 and a 6pm VIP Pre-Show Reception with reserved theater seats for $30. The Pre-Show Reception includes alcohol, non-alcohol beverages and light-fare. Special discounts include Seniors (65+), Bucks Faculty, Staff, Alumni and Active Military, Veterans, and Bucks County Arts & Cultural Council Members. In addition, current students receive free admission with valid IDs.