New Feathers Productions Announces Finale With The Premiere Of BEYOND By Dave Droxler

New Feathers Productions announces their much-anticipated full-length production for Sunday, January 30th featuring Dave Droxler's uniquely mystical yet relatable premiere of BEYOND at the Zlock Performing Arts Center, Newtown, PA.

With direction by wife and collaborator Chelsey Shannon, BEYOND is a limited, one-night-only theatrical engagement. The cast will include Sherry Anderson, Fredi Bernstein, Meghan Malloy, and Hayden Saunier.

BEYOND will be professionally produced and directed live in the theatrical reading format by New Feathers Productions (NFP). BEYOND tells the story of Marie, an elderly woman who befriends a mysterious Creature that suddenly arrives at her home. The Creature slowly brings forth lost memories of the relationship Marie had with her daughter.

What she learns through these memories reveals a deeper truth. This story, told in nonlinear time, explores a mother/daughter relationship, as well as the many facets of how one's reality can be perceived... and what may actually lie beyond.

When asking Chelsey Shannon about working with husband Dave Droxler, she states: "Dave and I have been collaborating and inspiring each other for almost 20 years in our arts career (and personal life). But when we began working together in a more formal artistic partnership, I knew it was just the beginning. Dave is the best kind of creator - brilliant, confident and dedicated, while also possessing an open spirit to mold a piece of theater in a way that serves the show and an audience above all. Working with him on a project is so EASY. It's also lots and lots of laughs. He will always be the first person I want to work with and the last person I say goodnight to."

BEYOND is the finale part of an exclusive, new works theatrical monthly series at the Zlock Performing Arts Center in Newtown, PA.

Producer John Augustine states: "Dave Droxler is a bright, dynamic voice. Whether he is writing with his comedic style or his more serious voice, he always has an offbeat view of the world that asks us to question our reality. He dares us to see ourselves and consider how we see others. His work is always thoughtful, always full of heart...and always a good time. Dave Droxler's work makes us feel a little less alone in the world."

NFP strives to take playwrights, performers, and audience members alike through the latest theatrical work development process, thinking, style, and approach. NFP provides a safe forum for playwrights to have their work publically seen, heard, and responded to by supportive, early-adopting audiences to prepare such new theatrical work for larger audiences and opportunities. NFP and the Zlock PAC highlights talent from the vibrancy and voice of Philadelphia, New York, and surrounding areas.

New Feathers performances offers two primary ticketing options, General Admission for $20 and a 4 pm with a VIP Pre-Show Reception with reserved theater seats for $30. The Pre-Show Reception includes alcohol, non-alcoholic beverages and light-fare. Special discounts include Seniors (65+), Bucks Faculty, Staff, Alumni and Active Military, Veterans, and Bucks County Arts & Cultural Council Members. In addition, current students receive free admission with valid IDs. Tickets and more info at: www.bucks.edu/tickets.