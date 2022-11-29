Natalie Merchant Will Perform at Hershey Theatre in April

Natalie Merchant is coming to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 8 p.m. with the "Keep Your Courage Tour."

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Merchant will embark on the U.S. tour this spring following the release of her ninth studio album, "Keep Your Courage," on April 14, 2023. The eclectic album produced by Merchant features two duets sung with vocalist Abena Koomson-Davis with contributions from Celtic folk group Lanasa, Syrian virtuoso clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and horn arrangements by jazz trombonist Steve Davis.

Over her forty-year career, Merchant has attained a place among America's most respected recording artists. She began her musical career as the lead vocalist and lyricist of the pop music band 10,000 Maniacs, releasing one platinum, two double-platinum and one triple-platinum records with the group. Merchant's nine albums as a solo artist have a combined sales of seven million copies.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.NatalieMerchant.com.