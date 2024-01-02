Narçisse Theatre Company To Present AMERICAN SON By Christopher Demos-Brown

This thought-provoking play will be staged at the Narçisse Arts Collective, located at 312 Chestnut Street, Harrisburg, PA.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

Narçisse Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of "American Son" by Christopher Demos-Brown, generously sponsored by the Young Professionals Of Color of Greater Harrisburg.

"American Son" delves into complex themes surrounding identity, race, and family dynamics. Christopher Demos-Brown's powerful script, coupled with the talented cast and crew of Narçisse Theatre Company, promises an unforgettable theatrical experience. 

Tickets are available for purchase at the Narçisse Arts Collective box office and online at https://buytickets.at/narissetheatrecompany 

Don't miss the opportunity to witness this compelling production that explores the depths of human connection and societal challenges. 

Narçisse Theatre Company is a BIPOC-led, multicultural nonprofit theatre company and arts education organization dedicated to cultivating the creative arts across our diverse city and committed to bringing impactful and diverse stories to the stage. Through engaging performances and community involvement, we strive to create an enriching cultural experience for audiences in the Greater Harrisburg area. 

Young Professionals Of Color of Greater Harrisburg is a community-driven organization fostering inclusivity and empowerment. Through strategic partnerships and sponsorships, they aim to support and amplify diverse voices within the Harrisburg community. 

Join us for an exploration of "American Son" at Narçisse Theatre Company , where compelling storytelling meets artistic excellence. We look forward to sharing this riveting theatrical journey with you. 

Note: All event details are subject to change. Please go to www.narcissetheatre.org for the latest updates.



Recommended For You