Narçisse Theatre Company presents their second annual 'ITALIAN LAKE FREE THEATRE SERIES' production, 'ANTIGONE' by Sophocles will be held at Italian Lake Park, Sept 2-10th. Admission is free to the public.

Narçisse Theatre Company is proud premiere our 2022 season with our second annual "ITALIAN LAKE FREE THEATRE SERIES" production of Sophocles' "ANTIGONE", at beautiful and historic ITALIAN LAKE PARK.

Performances will be held on September 2,3,4,7,8,9,and 10th at 7 PM. More information and COVID-19 safety guidelines can be found at www.narcissetheatre.org.

Antigone tells the story of the daughter of Oedipus, the king of Thebes. Oedipus has recently died, and Antigone's brothers, fighting for control of Thebes, have killed each other. Creon, the current ruler of Thebes and Oedipus' brother-in-law, has decreed that no one bury one of the brothers, Polyneices, due to his offense of attacking the city. Antigone decides to do so despite Creon's decree, and when Creon finds out, he sentences her to death. When the blind seer, Tiresias, tells Creon that Antigone acted out the will of the gods, Creon realizes the error of his sentence on Antigone. This realization comes too late, however, and the arrogance and tyranny of Creon also causes the death of his son Haemon and his wife, Eurydice.

Director FL Henley Jr describes this production as an homage to the Works Progress Administration's (WPA) Federal Theatre Project of the 1930s and is a hybrid of Brechtian "epic theatre" with neo-classical and art deco visual elements.

Narçisse Theatre Company is a community-based, non-profit organization dedicated to uniting the local arts community and developing artists from outside the mainstream. Not only are we committed to showcasing thought-provoking revivals, but half of all of our productions are also original plays from local playwrights and performance artists, all Sunday matinees are "Any Old Donation' buys admission, and talkbacks with the director and cast are held after every performance.