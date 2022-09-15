Mostly Broadway Cabaret To Benefit Theatre Scholarship Funds in Gettysburg

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the only year-round community theatre in Adams County, will present their Mostly Broadway Cabaret Saturday, September 17, 2022 with a reception starting at 6:30pm and concert starting at 7pm. Join in for an evening of mostly showtunes performed by very talented local singers and pianists. There will be delicious Charcuterie, Sangria, and a Cash/Credit Bar. Performers of the Mostly Broadway Cabaret will be Dave Bowman, Jamie Bowman, Chad-Alan Carr, Carrie Conklin, Drew Derreth, Mary George, and Kate Sainer. Don't miss this special event with only 80 tickets available!

"As is tradition at this event, ticket proceeds will benefit our scholarship funds", says GCT Founding Executive/Artistic Director, Chad-Alan Carr, "and we will also be announcing our 15th Season of plays and musicals for 2023."

There are currently two Scholarship Funds to assist students who wish to attend classes and camps at Gettysburg Community Theatre. The Taylor Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship Fund is a Merit Based Scholarship held at Gettysburg Community Theatre and donations to it can be made at any time via check or via online donation www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org by notating Zimmerman Scholarship. It has been helping students at GCT since 2012. Earlier this year, past President of GCT, Ed Riggs and his wife Janet Morgan Riggs, created the Betsy & Hank White Endowment For Gettysburg Community Theatre. This designated endowment fund supports participation in Gettysburg Community Theatre camps, classes and other participatory programs by K-12 children who may not otherwise be able to afford it. It is held and can accept donations at any time through the Adams County Community Foundation. Donations to this fund can be made online or via check with information available at https://www.adamscountycf.org/for-donors/funds-list/

Buy your tickets online TODAY for this special event cabaret! Discounted rate tickets can be purchased on the theatre's website for $20 and tickets at the door can be purchased for $25. GCT is a non-profit 501c3 organization located at 49 York Street within the first block of Lincoln Square in Gettysburg. The Race Horse Alley Parking Garage is one block from the theatre just off of N. Stratton Street. Remaining performances of 2022 at GCT include Xanadu the musical will perform October 6-16, Improv Comedy Show 7pm November 5, and Honk! the Ugly Duckling musical (The Penguin Project) will perform November 11-20. More information can be found online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org or by calling 717-334-2692.