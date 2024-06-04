Millbrook Playhouse to Present TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mark your calendars and prepare for a heartwarming journey! Millbrook Playhouse, located in the heart of Mill Hall, is thrilled to announce the first show of its 61st season, its upcoming production of "Tuesdays with Morrie," based on Mitch Albom's beloved memoir.

Adapted for the stage by Jeffry Hatcher and Mitch Albom, this poignant production of "Tuesdays with Morrie," a story about a man's journey of rediscovering his mentor, Morrie, ignites heartfelt laughter and tears as it explores the universal themes of friendship and mortality. Witness their weekly Tuesdays transform into a profound and deeply moving experience, offering a touching tribute to the human spirit's resilience.

Don't miss this powerful and inspiring production!

Prepare to be captivated by the performances of two exceptional actors: Bob Payne, as Morrie returns to the playhouse after his performance in the 2016 production of "Smoke on the Mountain," and Steve Aguirre, returning after his memorable appearances in the 2022 production of "Camelot" and the 2019 production of "Mamma Mia." "Tuesdays with Morrie" promises to be a transformative journey that celebrates the bonds that shape our lives.

The play is directed by Seth Sponhouse, the Executive Artistic Director of the Community Theatre League in Williamsport, PA. The production team includes Ericka Conklin as the Production Stage Manager and Lighting and Sound Designer, David Leidholdt and Kayla Shutter as Co-Scenic Designers, V.C. Deener as the Prop Designer, Cade Sokira as the Technical Director, Carson Hambuchen as part of the Scenic staff.

Evening performances run on June 7 and 8 and from June 12 through 15 at 7:30 PM, with matinee shows on June 9, 12, and 15 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now, priced at $30 for adults, $25.50 for seniors and veterans, $20 for students (13-college), and $13.75 for youth (12 and under.) ID required for pick up. We also offer special group rates for parties of 10 or more. The production is rated PG.

Take advantage of this opportunity to experience a transformative journey that celebrates the bonds that shape our lives. For tickets, call the Millbrook Playhouse box office at 570-748-8083 (Option 1), visit their website at https://millbrookplayhouse.org/, or visit them in person (Monday-Saturday, 10:00 AM-4:00 PM or by appointment).

Enhance your theatre experience by arriving early and enjoying drinks and specials (21+) in the beautiful Poorman Courtyard at the Stage Right Bar, open one hour before each show.

Photo Credit: David Leidholdt



Comments