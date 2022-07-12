Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble's JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH to Open This Week

The Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble will present a production of James and The Giant Peach by Timothy Allen McDonald on the Courtyard Stage.

Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach is a musical for the whole family to enjoy! The show features a wickedly tuneful score by Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Golden Globe Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, best known for their work on Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman. The curiously quirky book was written by Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley.)

When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach and launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach - among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities - but, after it falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks, and plenty of disagreements. Thanks to James' quick wit and creative thinking, the residents learn to live and work together as a family. The dangerous voyage is a success, but the adventure takes a whole new twist once they land on the Empire State Building.

Jared Whitford directs the production; Mo Ortbal is the Musical Director, and Assistant Director is Michele Long. The cast includes Madelyn Williams as James Trotter, Seth Geyer as Ladahlord, Mary Bennett as Spiker, Kaidyn Rogers as Sponge, Sam Nedrow as Spider, Connor Kleckner as Green Grasshopper, Lucia Lohman as Centipede, Kathryn Farrall as Ladybug, and Lexie Bowman as Earthworm. The Ensemble includes Amelya Sox, Casey Sims, Thomas Geyer, and Claire Nestor.

James and the Giant Peach production team includes Set Design by Andy Tyler, Costume Design by Caroline Million, Props Design by Riley Bates, Assistant Props and Costume Design by Lillian Levine, and Set Construction by Jacob Bubeck.

The production will be performed on the open-air Poorman Courtyard Stage on Saturday, July 16 and 23 at 11:00 am and Sunday, July 17 and 24 at 12:00 pm. Tickets are $12.00 for adults and $8.00 for Youth. You can purchase at the box office Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm or by phone (570-748-8083) and online at www.millbrookplayhouse.org.