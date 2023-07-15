Millbrook Playhouse Presents BOEING BOEING This Month

BOEING BOEING, the classic farce, is now running at the Millbrook Playhouse from July 14 - July 23. Don't miss the funniest play of the season! Tickets available at Click Here or by calling 570-748-8083.

Parisian Playboy Bernard has three fiancées that work as flight attendants on three different airlines. He has arranged things perfectly to make sure that when one takes off, one lands, and one is in the air. Most importantly, none are in Paris at the same time! But when flight schedules change, thanks to Boeing jets getting introduced on all the routes, all three women wind up in his Paris flat on the same night! Hilarity ensues as Bernard and his friend Robert try to keep all three women from discovering each other. Will Bernard and Robert, with the help of their French housekeeper, Berthe, be able to survive the night will all three fiancee's in town?

“It is always a treat to see a classic comedy in the Poorman Cabaret” said Artistic Director Shannon Agnew. “The theater has been filled with laughter, and it is such a treat to share that energy and fun with our patrons. This is absolutely the laugh out loud play of the season.” Agnew reflected that this kind of fast paced comedy is always a patron favorite in the Poorman Cabaret and that tickets are selling quickly.

Boeing Boeing is brilliantly directed by Millbrook alum Lawrence Lesher, and featuring an all star cast of Megan Wager (Gloria), James Taylor, III (Bernard), Melissa Winter (Berthe), Eb Madson (Robert), Kathleen Macari (Gabriella), and returning Millbrook favorite Alice Bahlke seen last season in Misery (Gretchen). Scenic design and technical direction by Cade M. Sikora, Properties design by Charli Rose Burkhardt, Sound design by Kaden James, Lighting design by Wesley A. Cone, Costume design by Lisa Victoria Coleman, Production Stage Management by Sarah Brownstein, Assistant Stage Management by Daniel Kandra.

Don't miss Boeing Boeing at the Millbrook Playhouse. Evening performances are July 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22 at 7:30 pm. Matinee performances are July 16, 19, 23 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are now available at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at 570-748-8083.

Season Ticket Packages offering discounted tickets to multiple shows, tickets, season sponsorships, and memberships to “THE FOUNDERS CLUB” are available for purchase at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at 570-748-8083. Adult tickets $30.00, Senior/Veteran/Military tickets $25.50, Student (13 - 18 years old) $20.00, Youth (12 and under) $13.75. There is a $2.00 per Season/Patron Ticket fee for online orders.

Millbrook Playhouse's address is 258 Country Club Lane, Mill Hall PA 17751.