Millbrook Playhouse And The Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble Present THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL

The Board of Directors, Artistic Director David Leidholdt, General Manager David Gritzner, along with show sponsors Brigandi, Gleghorn, and Haffley, and Keystone Clearwater Solutions LLC, has announced the upcoming production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical with book and lyrics by Jahnna Beecham, music and lyrics Malcolm Hillgartner.

Based on the play and book by Barbara Robinson. Running on the Ryan Main Stage from December 9th through 18th, 2022. Follow the moving story of a herd of hoodlums as they hijack the local Christmas pageant. That tiresome tradition is about to be comically transformed.

The Production is Directed and Choreographed by Millbrook regular Michael Schloegl, who has also designed the costumes for the production. His work on previous shows at Millbrook Playhouse includes; Nunsense 2, Footloose, The Wizard of Oz, Peter Pan, Pageant, and the 50th season opener, Grease. He is one of the founding members of Vital Theatre Company in New York City. He is also a costume designer, playwright, and children's book author/illustrator. His original writing credits include: It's Up In the Air!, Calling All Toys, The Chrismouse book series, and the school musical touring show History Time Henry.

Grace Bradley (played by Marissa Budnick) is an unassuming church-going wife and mother until tragedy strikes, putting Helen Armstrong (Brooke Danelle) in the hospital and thrusting Grace into the role of Director of the annual Christmas Pageant. When the bullying, cigar-smoking Herdman kids find out that church is followed by free cookies, punch, and other refreshments, they show up in force, just in time to learn about auditions for the upcoming Christmas Pageant. When the Herdmans take key parts in the Pageant and collide with the Christmas story head-on, the result will either be the most disastrous Christmas Pageant ever . . . or the best! Our professional cast also includes Derek Powell (Reverend Hopkins), Theresa Hall (Luanne), Lora Margerum (Betty), and Thomas Smith (Bob Bradley).

Joining them is the incredibly talented Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble with the Horrible Herdmans themselves, played by Kaidyn Rogers (Imogene), Christopher Corbin (Ralph), Garrett Cunningham (Leroy), Seth Geyer (Claude), Claire Nestor (Ollie), and Lillian Klugh (Gladys). The Youth Ensemble also includes Lexie Bowman (Charlie Bradley), Maia Crowell (Beth Bradley), Elaina Packer (Alice Wendleken), Kelly Corbin (Ivy Reed), Connor Kleckner (Elmer Hopkins), Kaden Metzger (Teddy Shoemaker), Elise Cygan (Elvira), Kenetcha Long (Tina), Claire Bowman (Connie/Candy Striper), Kenzi Boyle (Green Ensemble), Thomas Geyer (Green Ensemble), Sierra Kolk (Green Ensemble), Camryn Segura (Green Ensemble), Claire Walker (Green Ensemble), Kathryn Farrall (Red Ensemble), Samantha Nedrow (Red Ensemble), Amelya Sox (Red Ensemble), Mikaela White (Red Ensemble), and Madelyn Williams (Red Ensemble).

The team behind the production includes Mo Ortbal as Musical Director, Lighting Design by Brooke Danelle, Set Design by David Leidholdt, Props Design, and Assistant Stage Manage V.C. Deener. The Production Stage Manager is Ericka Conklin, and the Wardrobe Manager is Mandi Chiaro.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical runs December 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, and 17 at 7:00 pm and December 11, 17, and 18 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now! You can purchase online at Tickets | Millbrook Playhouse (https://millbrookplayhouse.org/tickets/) or by phone (570-748-8083.) You may also email our box office at boxoffice@millbrookplayhouse.org.

Adult tickets are $27.50, Senior and Veteran/Military tickets are $23.50, Student (13- College) tickets are $18.25, and Youth (12 and under) tickets are $12.50. Rated G.