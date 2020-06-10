Marilu Henner, John Tartaglia, and Ben Fankhauser Join Bucks County Playhouse's Virtual Variety Show

Bucks County Playhouse presents its second Virtual Variety Show as a part of their Sunday night at 7 p.m. Playhouse Live! series. "The show must go on", and that's what happens with this program of online entertainment every other Sunday.

With stars from Broadway and television, this Sunday, June 14 features Marilu Henner reminiscing about her role in "Grease" in Chicago in 1971, one year before it opened on Broadway. Star of TV's "Taxi" and "Evening Shade", Henner performed in seven Broadway shows. John Tartaglia, a Tony Award nominee and star of TV's "Johnny and the Sprites" who grew up in Upper Dublin, PA, shares behind-the-scenes stories about "Avenue Q" with Playhouse Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, who won a Tony for producing "Avenue Q". Original cast member of Newsies's Ben Fankhauser will entertain audiences by singing.

This week's show will be hosted by the Playhouse's producing team - Alexander Fraser, Producing Director, Robyn Goodman, Executive Producer, and Josh Fiedler, Producer. The Virtual Variety Show features performances and interviews with Playhouse writers, directors, designers, and actors, acoustic performances from Playhouse artists, remembrances from Playhouse alums and whatever else is concocted to keep in touch with Playhouse audiences.

The program is line-produced by Jeremy Ehlinger and Michael Traupman and made possible with support from the Playhouse Annual Fund and Re-opening Campaign donors. The Playhouse is especially grateful to season support from Bank of America. (There will be no program on July 5th due to the holiday weekend.)

Watch at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.

