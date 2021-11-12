MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET Will Premiere at Lancaster Opera House Next Month

Buffalonian playwright Tom Dudzick, whose semi-autobiographical Over The Tavern trilogy is well known to local audiences, takes us back to his South Buffalo neighborhood to meet the Nowak family.

Clara and her three grown kids have always known they were special, ever since the miraculous Christmas Eve in 1942 when the Blessed Mother appeared to Grandpa in his barbershop! Daughter Ruth unveils her plan to write and star in a one-woman Christmas show about the family miracle so the "whole world will know!"

However, as her plans for theatrical immortality unfold, the entire family's faith is shaken to the very core when a deathbed confession causes the family legend to unravel. The results are heartfelt and hilarious.

Show Dates & Times:

Friday, December 3, 2021 - 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 4, 2021 - 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 5, 2021 - 2:30 pm

Friday, December 10, 2021 - 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 11, 2021 - 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 12, 2021 - 2:30 pm

Friday, December 17, 2021 - 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 18, 2021 - 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 19, 2021 - 2:30 pm

Tickets:

$25 Adult

$23 Senior

$15 Student

Learn more and book at https://www.lancasteropera.org/2021-2022-season/miracle-on-south-division-street/.