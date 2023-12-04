MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Comes to PCS Theater in December

PCS Theater has announced the upcoming production of "Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein" (West End Version), running from December 15th to December 30th at The Players Club of Swarthmore, 614 Fairview Road, Swarthmore, PA.

This monstrously entertaining musical, featuring music and lyrics by the legendary Mel Brooks, with a book co-written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, promises a hilarious and electrifying experience under the direction of Amanda Pasquini. Kennedy McAlister leads the music direction, while Tess Sinatra brings her choreographic prowess to the stage. The production boasts a stellar creative team with set design by PJ Williams, costume design by Betsy Berwick, make-up design by Lucy Moth, and props design by Denise Kolodziej. Rich Farella is the Stage Manager and Hanae Togami is the Assistant Director.

Frederick Frankenstein (played by Mike Sokolowski), the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, is inheriting his family's estate in Transylvania. Frederick, with the help of his quirky sidekick, Igor (Matthew Moorhead), and alluring lab assistant, Inga (Devon Duffy), finds himself reluctantly stepping into the shoes of his mad scientist ancestors. With the iconic exclamation, "It's alive!" Frederick brings to life a creature that rivals his grandfather's creation.

Cast also includes:

Amanda Atkinson as Elizabeth Benning, PCS fan favorite Donna Dougherty as Frau Blücher, Zachary Zalis as Inspector Hans, and Glen Macnow as The Hermit.

Ensemble: Alison Liney, Hannah Jackson, Ali Walker, Samantha Solar, Marie McVeigh, Lydia Stavrakos, Kate Sapsis, Casey Lynch, Ben Lubker, Michael Pere, Shaun Furter, Andrew SanFilippo, Randy Marcheski, Paul Mansfield, Marissa Capuano, Abrham Bogale.

Performance Schedule:

December 15-30 (Please note we are adding a Saturday matinee on Dec. 30 and not performing on Sunday Dec. 24.

Thursday: 7:30 PM

Friday and Saturday: 8:00 PM

All Matinees (Saturday and Sunday): 2:00 PM

Relaxed Performance: Friday, December 22, 8:00 PM

Talkback Post Show: Sunday, December 17, 2:00 PM

Ticket Information:

Adult: $27

Senior: $25

Student: $15

Group rates and Flex tickets for the rest of the season are available; for more information, contact groupsales@pcstheater.org.

Don't miss this electrifying production that promises laughter, music, and a monster-sized good time! For ticket purchases and additional information, visit Click Here.