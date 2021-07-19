MATILDA THE MUSICAL to be Presented by EPAC

Something magical is coming to EPAC and it's musical theatre fun for the entire family! Ephrata Performing Arts Center presents Roald Dahl's MATILDA: THE MUSICAL, running July 22nd through August 7th at the Sharadin Bigler Theatre.

You are not alone. If you love to read, if you're quirky, if you like to support your local theater by seeing amazing musicals, then you are not alone. This important lesson helps Matilda, a 5-year-old bookworm with telekinesis, to overcome many hardships. Born to dreadful parents who show no love to her, Matilda's only solace is the fantastic worlds of books. When she starts her first year of school, Matilda will find herself surrounded by harrowing dangers and heartwarming friendships. Based on the beloved children's novel by Roald Dahl and adapted by Dennis Kelly with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, this outstanding musical will win your heart - just as it has won numerous awards, including Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical and seven Olivier Awards.

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL stars Drew Becker (Miss Trunchbull), Maya Burdick (Miss Honey), Isaac Silver (Mr. Wormwood), Erin Quinn (Wormwood), Brandon Cameron (Rodolpho), Preston Cuer (Doctor), Zach Haines (Party Entertainer, Escapologist, Sergei), Rachel Romack (Mrs. Phelps), and Carly Geiter in the title role of Matilda Wormwood, respectively.

The creative team includes Edward R. Fernandez and Megan Riggs (stage direction), Kristin Pontz (choreography), Cheryl Markle (music direction), Kate Willman (costume design), Andrue Morgan (scenic design), Thomas Hudson (lighting design), Mike DiSciullo (stage manager) Sarah Shirk (properties), and Grant Patrick (sound design).

EPAC's production of MATILDA: THE MUSICAL will offer live performances only; no streaming. Performances are July 22nd through August 7th, 2021. Tickets are available by visiting www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com or calling EPAC's box office at (717) 733-7966 ext. 1. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).