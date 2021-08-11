MARY POPPINS JR. Will Be Performed at Millbrook Playhouse This Summer

Millbrook Playhouse has announced the Teen Performing Arts Academy's production of Mary Poppins JR. presented as part of their summer theatre education program.

Based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time and the Broadway musical that played for over 2,500 performances and received multiple Olivier and Tony Awards nominations, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect Broadway Junior musical!

The jack-of-all-trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

Mary Poppins JR. is an enchanting mixture of irresistible stories, unforgettable songs, and breathtaking dance numbers. The score includes the Mary Poppins classic tunes such as "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," "Jolly Holiday," "Let's Go Fly a Kite," "Step in Time," and "Chim Chiminey."

Mary Poppins JR. features original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman and Book by Julian Fellowes. Directed by Michaela Barczak, Choreographed by Aimee Hunsinger, Music Directed by Mo Ortbal, Set/Props/Lighting Design by Kayla Shutters, Costume Design by Val Barczak, and Sound Design by Aimee Hunsinger.

The Teen Performing Arts Academy cast includes Kaidyn Rogers as Mary Poppins, Anthony Shue as Bert, and Von Hussler, Garrett Cunningham as George Banks, Annalise Mann as Winifred Banks, Elaina Packer as Jane Banks, Camden Mann as Michael Banks, Haley Gilham as Miss Andrew and Miss Smythe, Kenetcha Long as Mrs. Brill and Mrs. Corry, Matthew Shue as Robertson Ay and John Northbrook, Claire Bowman as Neleus, and Chairman, Gracie Welshans as Bird Woman and Katie Nanna.