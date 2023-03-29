MAMMA MIA!, MEAN GIRLS & More Set for Hershey Theatre 2023-24 Broadway Series

Hershey Theatre has announced a brand-new lineup of Broadway touring productions for the 2023-24 Series, a season that occurs during the 90th anniversary of the historic venue.

The 2023-24 Broadway Series programming features:

"Mean Girls," October 10-15, 2023

"Chicago," November 21-26, 2023

"MAMMA MIA!" April 2-7, 2024

The optional attraction for the 2023-24 Broadway Series is "Jesus Christ Superstar," with three performances on March 23-24, 2024.

Broadway Series subscriptions are now available starting at $112, with online subscription order forms available at www.HersheyTheatre.com.

Mean Girls

Direct from Broadway, "Mean Girls" is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin ("Legally Blonde") and director Casey Nicholaw ("The Book of Mormon").

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

For more information, please visit www.MeanGirlsOnBroadway.com.

Chicago

After 25 years, "Chicago" is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder "Chicago" has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still... Chicago. For more information, please visit www.ChicagoOnTour.com.

MAMMA MIA!

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make "MAMMA MIA!" the ultimate feel-good show. For more information, please visit www.MammaMiaTheTour.com.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader ("Crazy for You," "Into the Woods") and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie ("King Kong," "Strictly Ballroom"), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane" and "Superstar."

Celebrating 90 Years of World-Class Entertainment

The magnificent Hershey Theatre was conceived by entrepreneur and philanthropist Milton S. Hershey in the early twentieth century. Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban drew the plans for the Community Center Building in 1915; however, it was built between 1929 and 1933 as part of Hershey's "Great Building Campaign" of the Great Depression. The campaign also produced landmarks like The Hotel Hershey, Hersheypark Arena and Hersheypark Stadium.

Dedicated in September 1933 during the town's 30th-anniversary celebration, the $3 million Community Center and its star occupant, Hershey Theatre, soon became the center stage to the world's leading performers and shows. From its inception, the theatre was designed to be a beautiful place for Central Pennsylvanians to gather and enjoy a wide assortment of entertainment.

For more information on the upcoming Broadway shows and subscriptions, please visit www.HersheyTheatre.com.