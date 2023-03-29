Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MAMMA MIA!, MEAN GIRLS & More Set for Hershey Theatre 2023-24 Broadway Series

MAMMA MIA!, MEAN GIRLS & More Set for Hershey Theatre 2023-24 Broadway Series

The optional attraction for the 2023-24 Broadway Series is “Jesus Christ Superstar,” with three performances on March 23-24, 2024. 

Mar. 29, 2023  

Hershey Theatre has announced a brand-new lineup of Broadway touring productions for the 2023-24 Series, a season that occurs during the 90th anniversary of the historic venue.

The 2023-24 Broadway Series programming features:

  • "Mean Girls," October 10-15, 2023

  • "Chicago," November 21-26, 2023

  • "MAMMA MIA!" April 2-7, 2024

The optional attraction for the 2023-24 Broadway Series is "Jesus Christ Superstar," with three performances on March 23-24, 2024.

Broadway Series subscriptions are now available starting at $112, with online subscription order forms available at www.HersheyTheatre.com.

Mean Girls

Direct from Broadway, "Mean Girls" is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin ("Legally Blonde") and director Casey Nicholaw ("The Book of Mormon").

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

For more information, please visit www.MeanGirlsOnBroadway.com.

Chicago

After 25 years, "Chicago" is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder "Chicago" has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still... Chicago. For more information, please visit www.ChicagoOnTour.com.

MAMMA MIA!

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make "MAMMA MIA!" the ultimate feel-good show. For more information, please visit www.MammaMiaTheTour.com.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader ("Crazy for You," "Into the Woods") and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie ("King Kong," "Strictly Ballroom"), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane" and "Superstar."

Celebrating 90 Years of World-Class Entertainment

The magnificent Hershey Theatre was conceived by entrepreneur and philanthropist Milton S. Hershey in the early twentieth century. Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban drew the plans for the Community Center Building in 1915; however, it was built between 1929 and 1933 as part of Hershey's "Great Building Campaign" of the Great Depression. The campaign also produced landmarks like The Hotel Hershey, Hersheypark Arena and Hersheypark Stadium.

Dedicated in September 1933 during the town's 30th-anniversary celebration, the $3 million Community Center and its star occupant, Hershey Theatre, soon became the center stage to the world's leading performers and shows. From its inception, the theatre was designed to be a beautiful place for Central Pennsylvanians to gather and enjoy a wide assortment of entertainment.

For more information on the upcoming Broadway shows and subscriptions, please visit www.HersheyTheatre.com.




Family Friendly Dog Show Comes to Bucks County Playhouse in May Photo
Family Friendly Dog Show Comes to Bucks County Playhouse in May
Nine world class stunt dogs take to the stage of the iconic Bucks County Playhouse in a comedy show suitable for the entire family on May 5 at 7pm and May 6 at 11am and 2pm.
The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center To Host Mothers Day Fairytale Brunch, May 13 Photo
The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center To Host Mother's Day Fairytale Brunch, May 13
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center  will host a Mother's Day Fairytale  Brunch, Saturday, May 13.
Review: ALL MY SONS at The Belmont Theatre Photo
Review: ALL MY SONS at The Belmont Theatre
What did our critic think of ALL MY SONS at The Belmont Theatre? A powerful performance, of a tragic and intense story, left audience members agasp at The Belmont Theatre.
Review: STINKY CHEESE MAN: AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES at DreamWrights Photo
Review: STINKY CHEESE MAN: AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES at DreamWrights
The young ensemble cast at DreamWrights brought the book to life and made the packed audience of families laugh this weekend with their cast of colorful characters and animals. My own teenager loved this book as a child and giggled through out the performance! Stinky Cheese Man has lots of physical comedy that kids will laugh out loud at even if they don’t quite get the verbal humor of the parody yet. Sprinkled throughout the show is a few unique songs and even a puppet. Even the intermission was entertaining. Kids were getting their wiggles out dancing to music as the clocked counted down the minutes left before Act II.

More Hot Stories For You


Family Friendly Dog Show Comes to Bucks County Playhouse in MayFamily Friendly Dog Show Comes to Bucks County Playhouse in May
March 28, 2023

Nine world class stunt dogs take to the stage of the iconic Bucks County Playhouse in a comedy show suitable for the entire family on May 5 at 7pm and May 6 at 11am and 2pm.
The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center To Host Mother's Day Fairytale Brunch, May 13The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center To Host Mother's Day Fairytale Brunch, May 13
March 27, 2023

Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center  will host a Mother's Day Fairytale  Brunch, Saturday, May 13.
Peter Fogel's 'TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comes To Ritz Center For The Performing Arts, June 9Peter Fogel's 'TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comes To Ritz Center For The Performing Arts, June 9
March 24, 2023

On a balmy Saturday night in Florida, Academy Award nominee and Broadway legend Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale, Modern Family, Godfather of Harlem) attended a performance of Comedian/Playwright Peter Fogel's hilarious auto-biographical solo show., 'Til Death Do Us Part... You First!'
Fulton Theatre Presents WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?Fulton Theatre Presents WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
March 23, 2023

The Fulton Theatre opens Edward Albee's 1962 American classic Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on Thursday, March 23, 2023. This is the third production in this season's Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series held in the 4th floor Tell Studio Theatre.
Spring on the SouthSide Returns with Family Health & Wellness on the GreenwaySpring on the SouthSide Returns with Family Health & Wellness on the Greenway
March 22, 2023

Grab your bike and put on your sneakers.  Spring on the SouthSide (formerly known as Spring on 4th) returns Saturday, April 22 from 1-4 PM after a two year long hiatus as a brand new community festival, free to attend for all ages.
share