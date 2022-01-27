MAMMA MIA! Comes To The Belmont Theatre February 11

Take a break from the winter weather and let The Belmont Theatre whisk you away to a Greek island for two hours of ABBA music that will have you dancing on the isle...or in the aisles if you want to get back to reality...Mamma Mia!, a musical comedy on the main stage, will run February 11-13 and 17-20.

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.This unforgettable show of non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers make Mamma Mia! a show not to be missed!

Mamma Mia! is a jukebox musical based on the songs of ABBA. The title of the musical is taken from the group's 1975 chart-topper "Mamma Mia". The musical includes such familiar hits as "Super Trouper", "Lay All Your Love on Me", "Dancing Queen", "Knowing Me, Knowing You", "Take A Chance on Me", "Thank you for the Music", "Money, Money ,Money", "The Winner Takes it All", "Voulez-Vous", "SOS" and "Mamma Mia", and more. A film adaptation was released in July 2008 and was followed by a sequel film in July of 2018.

Mamma Mia! is directed by René Staub. Music Director is Randy Yoder. Choreographer is Sarah Flynn. Stage Manager is Hillary Miller. The cast features Riley Phillips as Sophie Sheridan and Lindy Keefe as her mother, Donna Sheridan. Emily Beckman and Daniya Jackson play Sophie's friends Ali and Lisa. Sophie's possible dads include Christopher Quigley as Harry Bright, Michael Daiuto as Bill Austin, and Jeff Gilbert as Sam Carmichael. Donna's friends, and members of the Dynamos, include Danara Muldrow as Tanya and J'aime Elizabeth as Rosie. Wes Wilson plays the role of Sky, Sophie's fiance. Pepper is played by Oliver Givens and Curtis Druck plays the role of Eddie. Technical dancers include Madison Buckley, Cassie Molloy, Donovan Molloy, Makenzie Hulsey, Daniya Jackson, Lauren Kutz, Grace Richey, and Chloe Rose. Ensemble includes Gianna Allen, Kenneth Hamme, and the technical dancers.

The Belmont Theatre has installed an ionization system that kills viruses in the air, including Covid-19. Touch-less soap and paper towel dispensers were also added for a safe theater experience. The cast will not be wearing masks, but the audience is required to wear masks for the safety of the cast and those seated around them.

Curtain times are 7:30pm Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays. Sunday's curtain is at 3pm. The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.