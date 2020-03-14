Lancaster Symphony Orchestra Announces Cancellation Of Weekend Emporer Concerts

After careful thought and consideration for all involved, The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra has made the difficult decision to cancel the performances of Emporer, scheduled to take place on March 13 and 14. Upon evaluation of the available information related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, a mutual decision was made, along with the site host, Willow Valley Communities. The performances were to take place at The Cultural Center at Willow Valley Communities.

According to LSO General Manager Guy McIntosh, "The Lancaster Symphony places great importance on the health, safety, and well-being of our audiences, guests, and performers. While we believe the decision to cancel is absolutely the correct one to safeguard our community and everyone involved in the performance from any potential exposure, we understand that it is also disappointing. We thank all of our supporters for their patience and understanding and we look forward to performing for you soon."

Ticket sales currently cover less than 50% of the LSO's operating costs, but they remain an important tool to help further the mission of engaging, building, and strengthening the community through imaginative and unique musical experiences. Ticket holders may consider donating their tickets to the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra. Ticket holders that would like a refund, are asked to call the LSO box-office at (717) 291-4420, or email mmaser@lancastersymphony.org.





