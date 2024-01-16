LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR Comes to PCS Theater This Month

Performances run from January 26 to February 10, 2024

By: Jan. 16, 2024

LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR Comes to PCS Theater This Month

PCS Theater will present Neil Simon's timeless comedy masterpiece, "Laughter on the 23rd Floor," directed by Thomas-Robert Irvin; director of last season’s “Indecent.”  Set to captivate audiences from January 26 to February 10, 2024, this hilarious ensemble piece offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of television comedy writing, infused with wit, drama, and a touch of nostalgia.

In this Sid Caesar-era comedy, Max Prince (John Casertano) is the star of a 1953 weekly comedy-variety show. He leads his eccentric writing staff, with Simon's alter-ego Lucas Brickman (Alec Robin) providing a running commentary on their writing escapades. As Max faces off with NBC executives over the perceived sophistication of his humor, the play also delves into the political and social currents of the time, touching on McCarthyism, ethnic relationships, and attitudes toward women.

Director Irvin says, “We meet some of the most brilliant comedic minds ever to be invited into American living rooms.  Great comedic artists like the legendary Sid Caesar, Mel Brooks, Mel Tolkin, and Lucille Kallen helped shape the humor and career of a young Neil Simon, who with this, his second-to-last play, offers us a seat in the writers’ room of Caesar’s groundbreaking Your Show of Shows; an entirely live televised 90-minute completely scripted, impeccably rehearsed weekly event, which in its 1950-54 run was the first of its kind. It also offers us an artists’ view of the early days of The Cold War and the fear generated throughout the country and the entertainment industry by Senator Joseph McCarthy and his infamous Blacklist.”

The cast of actors is chock  full of PCS Theater veterans including Ryan Baber (Milt Fields), Sean McDermott (Val Slotsky), Jeff Martin (Brian Doyle), Matthew Carter (Kenny Franks), Emily Engel (Carol Wyman), Amanda Pasquini (Helen), and Eric Rupp (Ira Stone). 

Don't miss this comedic journey through the golden age of television! Join us for an unforgettable experience filled with laughter, wit, and a touch of nostalgia. Get your tickets now and be part of the magic!

PCS Theater is a community-driven theater organization dedicated to bringing quality theatrical productions to the Swarthmore community. With a rich history of entertaining audiences, PCS Theater continues to be a hub for artistic expression and cultural enrichment.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, January 26 through Saturday, February 10th.

  • Thursday: 7:30 PM

  • Friday and Saturday: 8:00 PM

  • All Matinees (Saturday and Sunday): 2:00 PM

  • Relaxed Performance:Friday, February 2, 8:00 PM

  • Talkback Post Show: Sunday, February 4, 2:00 PM

Ticket Information:

  • Adult: $17

  • Senior: $15

  • Student: $10

Tickets are available online or at the box office, Click Here. Group rates and flex tickets for the rest of the season are available; for more information, contact groupsales@pcstheater.org.




LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR Comes to PCS Theater This Month
LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR Comes to PCS Theater This Month
