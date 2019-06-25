Ken Ludwig's Madcap Comedy THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY Drives Its Way Into The Poorman Cabaret

The Board of Directors and Artistic Director, David E. Leidholdt, are pleased to announce the next show in the Poorman Cabaret, The Fox on the Fairway, a hilarious farce by the incomparable Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Comedy of Tenor, Leading Ladies, Baskerville).

The Fox on the Fairway is a tribute to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s, The Fox on the Fairway takes audiences on a hilarious romp which pulls the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a private country club. Filled with mistaken identities, slamming doors, and over-the-top romantic shenanigans, it's a furiously paced comedy that recalls the Marx Brothers' classics. A charmingly nutty adventure about love, life, and man's eternal love affair with... golf.

Bingham, president of the Quail Valley Country Club, is in a difficult position: the annual grudge match against the Club's rival is only a few days away and he's just discovered that the golfer he thought would play for his club has switched sides, recruited by his counterpart and opponent, the arrogant Dickie. On the line is a huge bet Bingham foolishly wagered with Dickie. Fortunately, he discovers that his newly hired hand Justin, who is in love with Louise the waitress at the clubhouse, is actually quite a good golfer and finagles his nomination into the country club. Justin does not disappoint and has a huge lead when the tournament is interrupted by bad weather. When Justin learns that Louise has lost the engagement ring he gave her he becomes unglued. The game resumes the next day, but Justin loses the lead and takes an unfortunate swing breaking his arm. Bingham is desperate, and the appearance of his wife Muriel complicates the matter as she catches him much too close to Pamela, his sex-starved vice president. Can Bingham find a replacement for Justin to win the game, win the wager, and get his life in order?

The Fox on the Fairway is directed by Aaron White and the cast includes: Josh Beasley as Dickie, Melody Ladd as Pamela, Tim Vasey as Justin, Margaret Warrington as Muriel, Jed Krivisky as Bingham, and Megan Ghorashy as Louise. Set Design by Stephen Cyr, Lighting Design by Caleb Stroman, Costume Design by Ayrika Johnson, Props Design by David Singleton. The Production is Stage Managed by Andrew Tse, Stage Management Intern is Molly Foy.

The production runs June 28, 29, July 3, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13 at 7:30 and June 30, July 3, 10, and 14 at 2pm. Tickets are $26 for adults, $17.50 for students. NEW THIS SEASON: Senior (65+) & Military/Veteran tickets, $22 for all performances. Limit of 2 tickets per order. ID required to pick up tickets. Continuing this summer are discounted ticket prices on Wednesday evening and Sunday matinees, all tickets are 10% off. Group rates are available. You can purchase tickets by calling 570-748-8083, online at www.millbrookplayhouse.net, or by coming to the box office any day of the week. Box Office hours: Mon. and Tues. 9am-5pm and Wed. through Sun. 9am-9pm.

ALSO, take advantage of our optional Sunday Brunch, only for the Sunday Matinee performances! For only an additional $16 per person, enjoy a lovely buffet brunch from Haywood's On The Green that includes drink specials on Bloody Mary's and Mimosas from the Stage Right Bar! (for those 21 and over). Brunch is served at 1:00pm in the Courtyard at the Playhouse.

Photo Credit: David Leidholdt





