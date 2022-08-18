Jordan Scott Gilbert, Bryant Martin, Jacquelyn Zliczewski, More Cast In A TALE OF TWO CITIES in Lancaster, PA

Award-Winning Broadway Producer/Director/Performer Jordan Scott Gilbert (Broadway's Ghost The Musical, A Tale Of Two Cities) will co-star as Ernest Defarge, as well as direct the production. Bryant Martin will star as Sydney Carton alongside Jacquelyn Zliczewski as Lucie Manette and original Broadway cast member Walter Winston Oneil (Broadway's Wicked, A Tale Of Two Cities) as Dr. Manette. The production will run October 14th-23th in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The company will also include Alexander Weaver as Charles Darnay, Alicia Burton as Miss Pross, Hannah Rau as Madame Defarge, Caleb Zimmerman as Jarvis Lorry, Steve Rau as John Barsad, Ori Daquila as Jerry Cruncher, Moses Mariscal as Marquis St. Evremonde, Philip Lapp as Stryver, Josiah Henne as Gabelle, Reagan Connell as Seamstress, Violet Bartlett as Little Lucie, Cole Davis as Little Gaspard, with Lauren Schaeffer, Christen Demnitz, Gracelyn Fulmer, Lincoln Everett, Rachel Gerber, Eliza Moran, Caryn Rehm, Soren Lefever, Elle Herson, Maria Freeman, Deadrah Rodrigues, and Jada Correll rounding out various ensemble roles.

The production is directed by Jordan Scott Gilbert (Broadway's Ghost The Musical, A Tale Of Two Cities) and will be choreographed by Stephanie Brooks Martin (National Tours of Mamma Mia, 42nd St., White Christmas), with music direction by Amy Rau. The design team will consist of scenic designer Glen Brodersen (Sight & Sound Theatres), lighting designer Shannon Seip, costume designer Jess Zeidler, and sound designer Lee Shaffer.

A Tale of Two Cities is a musical with book, music and lyrics by Jill Santoriello based on the 1859 novel of the same name by Charles Dickens. After tryouts at the Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida, in October and November 2007, the show opened on Broadway on September 18, 2008, following previews from August 19 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The musical closed on November 9, 2008, after a run of 60 performances and 33 previews. The show received the 2009 Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Musical for its Broadway run. James Barbour received a 2009 Drama Desk Award nomination for his performance as Sydney Carton.

