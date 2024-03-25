Jon Batiste Comes to Hershey Theatre in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-Grammy and Oscar award-winning musician Jon Batiste announced that he will bring four exclusive shows to the East Coast in May, including a visit to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Featuring an evening of genius music composition and instrumental virtuosity, “STREAMS: Jon Batiste At The Piano” will make stops in Syracuse, Buffalo, Hackensack and Hershey, Pa.

Of the forthcoming shows, Batiste shared: “I am at home on the piano. STREAMS is a stream-of-consciousness music that comes to me in the moment without rehearsal or preparation. Playing piano for me is like breathing. It’s prayer, it’s dreaming, it’s conversation. I want to be in the conversation with the audience and share this intimate creative space. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience each time, a spontaneous flow state, completely improvised.”

Batiste is currently on his headlining tour in support of his latest Grammy-nominated album, “World Music Radio.” The sold-out “Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People” continues to earn rave reviews from critics, including the Boston Globe, who described the show as “beautifully life-affirming,” while the Tennessean highlighted his ability to electrify audiences, noting that he “brought the crowd to their feet in worship or hollering along to rock n’ roll.”

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.JonBatiste.com.