Jay Leno To Perform At Hershey Theatre In November

Jay Leno's late-night television ratings domination includes two decades as the host of the #1-rated “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

By: Jun. 05, 2023

Acclaimed late-night TV show host and stand-up comedian Jay Leno is coming to Hershey Theatre on Friday, November 17 at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets are available online at Click Here and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business,” Jay Leno's late-night television ratings domination includes two decades as the host of the #1-rated “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

Leno currently produces and is host of the CNBC primetime series “Jay Leno's Garage,” now in its seventh season. The series debuted in October 2015 and delivered CNBC's most-watched first season in network history. The show is an outgrowth of the “Jay Leno's Garage” YouTube channel, which Leno produces, garnering several Emmy Awards and nominations. 

Leno is currently hosting “You Bet Your Life,” a comedy game show co-hosted by his longtime Tonight Show bandleader Kevin Eubanks and features strangers teaming up to answer a series of trivia questions with the goal of winning thousands of dollars.

For more information, please visit Click Here.




