Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Improv Show WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes To Hershey

pixeltracker

Featuring improv stars Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray.

Nov. 15, 2021  

Improv Show WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes To Hershey

"Whose Live Anyway?", a new improv tour featuring the current cast members of the Emmy-nominated television show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?", is coming to Hershey Theatre on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 8 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

"Whose Live Anyway?" is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage! "Whose Live Anyway?" showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.

All ages are welcomed, but please note that some PG-13 language will be used during the performance.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.WhoseLive.com.


Related Articles View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino

More Hot Stories For You

  • JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY With Billy Stritch At The Piano to Return to the Franklin Theatre
  • Photos: First Look at the National Tour of OKLAHOMA!
  • 34th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS Now Accepting Submissions
  • Nashville Ballet Prepares for Return to the Stage