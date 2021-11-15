Improv Show WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes To Hershey

"Whose Live Anyway?", a new improv tour featuring the current cast members of the Emmy-nominated television show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?", is coming to Hershey Theatre on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

"Whose Live Anyway?" is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage! "Whose Live Anyway?" showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.

All ages are welcomed, but please note that some PG-13 language will be used during the performance.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.WhoseLive.com.