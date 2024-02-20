IT'S ONLY A PLAY Comes to Act II Playhouse Next Month

Act II Playhouse has announced its latest production, “It’s Only a Play”, a comedy by the late Terrence McNally. The production stars Tony Braithwaite leading a hilarious ensemble.

Previews begin March 19, 2024 and the production opens Friday, March 22. “It’s Only a Play” runs through Sunday, April 14, 2024.

“It’s Only a Play” opens on opening night for the biggest new show on Broadway, The Golden Egg. At a party thrown by the play’s producer, celebrities pour in downstairs while upstairs the show’s creative team await the first reviews. All the Broadway “types” are in attendance – the excitable playwright, his envious best friend, a cranky critic, the wunderkind director, and the pill-popping leading lady – all of whom are satirized in this no-holds barred comedy that lifts up the theatre industry and the crazy cast of characters who make it all possible.

To lead the hilarious cast is Act II Playhouse Artistic Director, Tony Braithwaite, who returns to the Playhouse stage following a sold-out run earlier this season in “Christmas in the Catskills.”

Joining Braithwaite are Nick Cardillo, E. Ashley Izzard, Megan McDermott, Nate-Miles McLean, Tom Teti, and Steven Wright.

Behind the scenes, Kevin Glaccum directs the production, returning to Act II Playhouse and reteaming with Braithwaite after “Say Goodnight, Gracie.”

“Terrence McNally was one of America’s great playwrights,” said Braithwaite. “His razor-sharp wit is bound to surprise audiences, and have them laughing with abandon all night long. It is an honor for all of us to bring McNally’s work to the Playhouse stage, and an honor for me to bring one of his quirky characters to life. I am equally excited to work with this hilarious cast and welcome director Kevin Galccum back to the Playhouse.”

Patricia G. Sabato is the Production Stage Manager, Laura Mancano the Assistant Stage Manager, Parris Bradley the Scenic Designer, James Leitner the Lighting Designer, Katherine Fritz the Costume Designer, and Adam Danoff the Sound Designer. Amanda Hatch/Avista Theatrical Services provided Properties, and Eliot Curtis was the Scenic Painter.

“It’s Only a Play” was memorably revived on Broadway in 2014 and featured Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Megan Mullally, F. Murray Abraham, Rupert Grint, and Stockard Channing.

Ticket prices start at $32 and are available online at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available.