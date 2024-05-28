INTIMATE APPAREL By Lynn Nottage to be Presented at Sankofa African American Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



INTIMATE APPAREL written by Two-Time Pulitzer Prize Winning, Lynn Nottage will be presented by Sankofa African Theatre Company in partnership with Theatre Harrisburg at The Krevsky Center on June 14 - 30, 2024, with performances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., and matinees on Sunday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. Sankofa's Executive Artistic Director, Sharia Benn, is the director of this production.

ABOUT INTIMATE APPAREL

The time is 1905 and Esther Mills, an African American seamstress makes lingerie for the wealthy women uptown and ladies of the night downtown. Lynn Nottage's “Intimate Apparel” explores the desire for both independence and connection, the insidious effects of racism and classism, the social oppression of women, and the bravery, hard work, friendship, and love of people forgotten by history.

"Theatre Harrisburg is proud to partner with Sankofa African American Theatre Company to bring Lynn Nottage's incredible work to the Harrisburg community. Intimate Apparel is the kind of play that stays with you long after you first experience it. The moment I read it, it was no longer a question of IF it would find its way into one of our seasons, but WHEN. I am honored to have a part in sharing this play with the community and hope it will inspire conversation about the threads of humanity that weave all of our stories together." - Lorien Reese Mahay, Executive Director of Theatre Harrisburg.

Comments