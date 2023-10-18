ILLUMINATION: A MAGICAL HOLIDAY CONCERT At Lancaster's Prima Theatre

Residents and visitors of Lancaster can celebrate the holiday season in a fresh way by attending Illumination, an enchanting theater-in-the-round concert at Prima Theatre.

The venue is set for the season, awash in the glow of candlelight, with a piano at the heart of the room. The concert was created by the founder of Prima, Mitch Nugent, and is directed by Joshua William Green.

Illumination features four powerhouse singers from across the country performing awe-inspiring renditions of holiday songs, accompanied by a cellist, guitarist, percussionist, and pianist. Nashville star Ali Murphy will be the pianist, also serving as the project's Music Director. The one hour and twenty minutes show includes both familiar and new songs, ensuring a cherished holiday experience with loved ones.

Prima Theatre, founded in 2010 by Mitch and Diana Nugent, aims to create fresh and exciting theatrical experiences. Over the years, Prima has presented maverick performances with Tony and Grammy winners, and offers original shows and uniquely experiential concerts.

After receiving requests for the return of their most well-attended holiday production, Prima turned to Joshua William Green to lead the project. Along with Ali Murphy, the two have elevated the show to new heights, creating a musically invigorating experience for all ages.

Joshua, originally from Youngstown, Ohio, grew up performing in theater and trained in musical theater and dance at the American Musical & Dramatic Academy in New York and The Youngstown State University. He made Lancaster his home in the spring of 2021 after working at Prima in 2020. He is confident of the city's art scene, calling it a wonderful place to work with a surprising amount of support for the performing arts.

Illumination runs December 1-23, with evening and matinee performances available. Prima Theatre is located a few blocks from Franklin & Marshall College and offers free parking and comfortable seating. To know more about Prima's entire season of productions or to rent the theater for your next event, please call 717-327-5124 or visit Click Here.