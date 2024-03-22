Hershey Theatre Reveals 2024-25 Season Of Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hershey Theatre has announced a lineup of Broadway touring productions for the 2024-25 Series, including the venue's premier engagement of “HAMILTON” for a two-week run in The Sweetest Place On Earth.

The 2024-25 Broadway Series programming features:

“BEETLEJUICE,” September 24-29, 2024

“AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations,” October 29-November 3, 2024

“HAMILTON,” November 26-December 8, 2024

“PRETTY WOMAN,” January 14-19, 2025

Broadway Series subscriptions are now available starting at $193, with online subscription order forms available at www.HersheyTheatre.com.

Beetlejuice

He earned his stripes on Broadway…now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Hershey.

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

With an irreverent book, an astonishing set and a score that's out of this Netherworld, “BEETLEJUICE” is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O! For more information, please visit www.BeetlejuiceBroadway.com.

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations

“Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations” is the electrifying, smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts, creating an amazing 42 Top 10 Hits, with 14 reaching No. 1.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America.

Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (“Jersey Boys”) and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (“Jersey Boys,” “On Your Feet!”), the unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and so many more. For more information, please visit www.AintTooProudMusical.com.

Hamilton

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition and the dawn of a new nation.

“HAMILTON” is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “HAMILTON” has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

“HAMILTON” features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. For more information, please visit www.HamiltonMusical.com.

Pretty Woman

“PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL,” based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (“Hairspray,” “Kinky Boots,” “Legally Blonde”).

“PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL” features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of '69,” “Heaven”) and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. “PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL” will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, “PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL” is “Big romance and big fun!” (Broadway.com). “Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale,” says The Hollywood Reporter.

“PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL” delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

Atlantic Records' “PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL” (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs. For more information, please visit www.PrettyWomanTheMusical.com.