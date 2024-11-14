Hershey Symphony Will Perform Holiday Spectacular

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are on sale now for the Hershey Symphony Orchestra’s annual Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.. The musicians will bring the holiday spirit to the Hershey Theatre stage and perform beloved favorites and some exciting new arrangements, under the direction of Maestro Gregory Woodbridge.

"I am delighted to bring our audience a program of holiday favorites that showcases this wonderful orchestra,” said Maestro Woodbridge. “The arrangements are stunning and varied, with some traditional Hershey Symphony favorites as well as new ones that will capture the sounds of the season. It's sure to put you in the spirit!" Selections will include such classics as “Sleighride” and “White Christmas,” along with some pieces soon to become favorites.

Concertgoers are invited to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate to Gemma's Angels, a local organization that helps families in need. Gifts may be dropped off outside the Theatre before either performance.

The Hershey Symphony will sell holiday poinsettias for $10 to benefit the orchestra, and they will hold a gift basket raffle at each concert.

