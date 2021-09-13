Hershey Symphony Returns To The Stage With New Season

The Hershey Symphony will return to The Hershey Theatre stage with its 2021-2022 season after a long intermission due to the pandemic.

The Symphony opens the season on September 24, 2021 at 8 p.m. with a special "Welcome Bach" concert. Under the direction of Dr. Sandra Dackow, the orchestra will feature selections from Bach's Brandenburg Concerti, Jupiter from Holst's "The Planets" and the 4th Movement of Mahler's Symphony #5.

On October 29, 2021 at 8 p.m. the orchestra will celebrate "Beethoven's Belated Birthday Bash," since the musicians couldn't celebrate with the audience on his 250th birthday last year. The concert will begin with the Egmont Overture, a stormy dramatic work just in time for Halloween, followed by Piano Concerto, #4 in G featuring Pianist Kenneth Osowski. The orchestra will conclude the evening with the mood-elevating Symphony #4.

Donny Most, lovable "Ralph Malph" from the beloved and timeless series "Happy Days" sings like no other. On November 13, 2021 at 8 p.m., Donny will bring an entire memory book of the "Good ol' Days" as well as a tribute to his musical heroes, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis Jr. and Bobby Darin. Audience members can reminisce about yesteryear with Donny and a special "Hollywood-style" orchestra playing the Great American Songbook and the music of Happy Days.

The Hershey Symphony ushers in the holidays with its annual "Holiday Spectacular" concerts on December 11, 2021. Guest conductor Greg Woodbridge leads the orchestra at the 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. concerts.

Audience members can celebrate Valentine's Day weekend on February 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. at "Love American Style" with special guest artists from The Reese Project. The eclectic mix of romantic music ranges from Howard Hanson's incomparable "Romantic Symphony," to the West Side Story Overture (a modern retelling of Romeo and Juliet) and the best of Marvin Hamlisch including "What I Did for Love." Dr. Dackow will lead the orchestra.

"Symphony of Illusions" on March 12, 2022, brings a full-length magic show to The Hershey Theatre. Los Angeles-based magician, Michael Grandinetti, is a talented and innovative illusionist with performances on national and international television, including stadiums, arenas, and theaters around the country. The Hershey Symphony will be on stage for the entire performance, providing a live musical backdrop for the grand illusions. Music selections include Grieg's "In the Hall of the Mountain King," Mussorgsky's "A Night on Bald Mountain," Bizet's "Danse Boheme" from Carmen, Saint-Saens' "Danse Macabre," Khachaturian's "Sabre Dance," and selections from John Williams' Harry Potter and Star Wars scores. Greg Woodbridge will join as guest conductor.

The orchestra concludes its season on April 23, 2022 with "Brahms & Swans," featuring the dazzling Festive Overture of Shostakovich, a suite of the most beloved character dances from Swan Lake, Tchaikovsky's well-known ballet, and ending with Brahms' blockbuster, Symphony No. 2 in D. The concert will be conducted by Dr. Dackow.



"The past year and a half have challenged all of us in unprecedented ways. The musicians have been ironically separated from that which defines us and that which we love most. This season marks an opportunity for all of us to be made whole through music once again," said Hershey Symphony Maestra Dr. Sandra Dackow.

Tickets range from $20 to $29 and can be purchased directly through the Hershey Symphony Orchestra website at www.HersheySymphony.org.