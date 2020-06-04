Hershey Symphony Orchestra Cancels Independence Day Concert

In order to comply with health and safety guidelines set forth by the state, Hershey Symphony Orchestra and Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center have agreed to cancel this year's Independence Day concert on July 3.

"The health and well-being of our community members, orchestra members, and Hershey Medical Center patients and staff is our number one priority," said Paul Metzger, executive director of the Hershey Symphony, in a press release sent out Wednesday night. "We look forward to celebrating together next summer when we presume it will be safe to be together again in large groups."

The annual free concert held on the front lawn of the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center features patriotic and popular music performed by the Hershey Symphony Orchestra. The event typically attracts thousands of people and has grown into one of the biggest community musical events in central Pennsylvania, the release said.

Hershey Symphony Orchestra was established as a chamber ensemble in 1969 by a group of Hershey Medical Center physicians and staff.

