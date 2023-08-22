Hershey Symphony Kicks Off New Season on September 23

Maestro Greg Woodbridge has programmed some of his personal favorites in a concert entitled “A Little of This, A Little of That.”

Aug. 22, 2023

Hershey Symphony Kicks Off New Season on September 23

Join the Hershey Symphony Orchestra as they kick off their fifty-fifth season on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre. Maestro Greg Woodbridge has programmed some of his personal favorites in a concert entitled “A Little of This, A Little of That.”

The performance features showstoppers by Beethoven, Glinka, Mahler, Tchaikovsky, Falla, and Rachmaninov. “These pieces contain some of the most beautiful moments in orchestral music,” says Maestro Woodbridge. “I’m really looking forward to leading this orchestra through such a wide variety of symphonic works.” Maestro Woodbridge, who serves as the first Maestra Dr. Sandra Dackow Endowed Chair, will hold a special talk-back session with the audience immediately following the concert. Symphony patrons are invited to a special pre-concert reception. 

The symphony will be joined by guest artists Gwendolyn Bowers, mezzo-soprano, and Eric Fung, piano, both internationally recognized musicians are longtime friends of the symphony. Among many other accomplishments, Ms. Bowers performed with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra at the Lincoln Center under the direction of Maestro Kurt Masur. Dr. Fung’s playing has been praised by The New York Times as being “mature, refined, and elegant.”  

Reserved seat tickets are $22-$32 and are available on the Hershey Symphony Orchestra website (hersheysymphony.org). A $2 per ticket processing fee applies. Special $10 discount seats are available on a limited basis. Advance tickets are recommended but tickets will also be available at the door. 

To learn more about season tickets and the rest of the fifty-fifth anniversary season, visit Click Here.




