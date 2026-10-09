Hammerstein Museum Breaks Ground on Highland Farm Restoration

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The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center (OHMTEC) broke ground Friday, October 2, on a major renovation project at Highland Farm, the historic Doylestown home where legendary lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II lived with his family from 1940 until his death in 1960.

Hammerstein Museum board members, supporters, funders, project professionals, elected officials and members of the Hammerstein family gathered at the property to celebrate the milestone and the beginning of construction.

'Together, we are restoring this prized former home into a world-class museum and education center,' said Greg Roth, President of the Hammerstein Museum Board of Directors. 'This is more than a renovation of a historic house. It's the first major step in transforming Highland Farm into a place where history, education, creativity, community and concern for others all come together. And this is just the beginning.'

Roth expressed the Museum's deep gratitude to the many partners who have helped make the project possible, including State Sen. Steve Santarsiero and State Rep. Tim Brennan, who have worked to secure state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding for Highland Farm.

Brennan, who attended the groundbreaking, said the progress made in preserving Highland Farm has been 'absolutely incredible.'

'Here at Highland Farm, Oscar Hammerstein created songs and stories that inspired an entire generation,' Brennan said. 'Words written here have reached and influenced the entire world and that just shows us the power of art. Oscar Hammerstein's work entertained us, but it also challenged us. It asked us to look at prejudice. It reaffirmed human dignity. And it encouraged us to see each other with more compassion.'

Brennan noted that the future museum and education center will be an important cultural and educational resource for the community and a destination of national significance.

A New Chapter for Highland Farm

The renovation will restore and improve the historic farmhouse while preparing Highland Farm for expanded public use. Planned improvements include a new roof, a museum-quality HVAC system, restoration of the historic porch and balcony, and accessibility improvements.

The balcony has special significance in the Hammerstein family story. Oscar's wife, Dorothy, had it installed so that Oscar could step outside, pace and find inspiration while working.

The renovated home will also provide an appropriate environment for preserving and displaying artifacts from Hammerstein's life and career, including his original writing desk, inkwell set, rocking chair, original scores, photographs, playbills and other historic materials.

'When the renovations are complete, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in Oscar's home and office,' Roth said. 'They'll stand beside the very desk where he wrote the lyrics and libretto that forever changed American musical theater. They'll stand in the place where Oscar welcomed and mentored a young Stephen Sondheim, and they'll learn about the hour each day that Oscar dedicated to a social cause.'

The farmhouse restoration is expected to be completed this winter, with the Hammerstein Museum planning to reopen Highland Farm for public tours in spring 2027.

The next phase of redevelopment will include improvements to the property's parking area, followed by future development on the historic foundation of the former barn to create expanded exhibit and educational spaces. The original barn collapsed in a severe windstorm earlier this year; much of its original wood has been preserved for incorporation into the future development.

Project Partners

Adams-Bickel Associates, selected as general contractor in September following an extensive and competitive selection process, is leading construction. Jason Z. Amrich, COO of Adams-Bickel Associates, shared remarks from CEO Joseph Bello, who was unable to attend the groundbreaking.

'Projects like this are very special to us. We are not simply renovating a building, but we will be preserving a place with an important history and preparing it for its next chapter,' Bello said. 'Highland Farm has a story and a character that cannot be recreated, and we recognize the responsibility that comes along with that.'

'Our goal throughout construction is to protect the character and history of Highland Farm while providing the quality craftsmanship and attention to detail necessary to ensure that this property will serve the community for generations to come,' Bello added.

Adams-Bickel's portfolio includes work for the Michener Art Museum and The County Theater, two Bucks County institutions with historic and cultural significance closely aligned with the goals of the Highland Farm project.

Period Architecture, Ltd., a Philadelphia-based firm with extensive experience in historic preservation and adaptive reuse, is serving as architect.

Joining the celebration were Amrich; Rep. Brennan; Univest Financial Vice President Randy Beaman; Doylestown Township Supervisor Jennifer Herring; Will Hammerstein, Oscar Hammerstein's grandson; and representatives of Period Architecture.

Meghan Schroeder, representing Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, presented the Museum with a congressional proclamation and U.S. flag in recognition of the occasion.

For Will Hammerstein, the grandson of Oscar Hammerstein, seeing the project reach this milestone was deeply meaningful.

'It's truly an amazing place. It is very humbling, to say the least, to see all the progress that has been made, and it renders me almost speechless,' said Hammerstein, a founding member of the Museum's board.

Preserving a Legacy, Inspiring the Future

Highland Farm is a nationally recognized historic property and an important part of American musical theatre history. During his 20 years at the farm, Hammerstein wrote lyrics for many of his most celebrated works, including Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music. He also mentored a young Stephen Sondheim and continued his lifelong commitment to humanitarian causes.

'This is a big undertaking,' Roth said. 'We believe in this place — this national treasure. And with the community's continued support, we will make that vision a reality.'

The Hammerstein Museum's mission is to preserve and interpret Oscar Hammerstein II's legacy while inspiring future generations through theatre education, storytelling, creativity, collaboration and the arts.

Donations are needed to support the Museum's growing educational programs and the future development of Highland Farm. To learn more about the renovation project, educational programs, or to make a donation, visit hammersteinmuseum.org.

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