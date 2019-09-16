Halloween Classic Films Set for Screening at Hershey Theatre

A Halloween tradition, Classic Chills Film Fest returns to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, October 26, 2019, with screenings of "The Addams Family" (1991) at 7 p.m. and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets for these movie screenings are $8. They are available at Hershey Theatre Box Office or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

Rocky Horror Prop Bags will also be on sale for $6 each. Please note: outside props are not permitted inside the venue.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

