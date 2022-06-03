HELLO DOLLY Comes To York Stage At The Belmont

The Belmont Theatre is proud to bring the beloved musical HELLO DOLLY! to the main stage, with a LIVE orchestra, to run June 10-12 and 16-19. Go to www.theblemont.org or call 717-854-5715 for tickets. The musical is sponsored by Win Bradley and Family. Supporting sponsors include Buchmyer's Pools, M&T Bank, and OSS Health.

Did you know that The Belmont Theatre (Formerly York Little Theatre) was the first theatre invited to perform this show after it's initial Broadway run back in the day? The Belmont is proud to bring back this musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder's hit play "The Matchmaker." The show bursts with humor, romance, energetic dance, and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and "woman who arranges things," are certain to thrill and entertain. The show's unforgettable songs include "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," Before The Parade Passes By," Hello, Dolly!," It Only Takes a Moment," and more!

The cast features Martha Traverse as Dolly Levi. At age 19, Martha began a 13-year career in musical theatre as a singer/dancer in "Take Me Along" with the wonderful Gene Kelly. Fond memories of hers include playing Guenevere in an international tour of "Camelot," opposite the late star/director Richard Harris, and appearing on Broadway in her understudy role as Ado Annie in "Oklahoma!"

The musical's drama and vocal direction is by Christopher Quigley. Choreography is by Sarah Flynn. Orchestra direction is by Kim Hostetter. The Stage Manager is Kathleen Davis. The cast includes John Piermatteo as Horace Vandegelder, Chloe Braden as Irene Molloy, Wesley Hemmann as Cornelius, McKenna Spangler as Minnie Fay, Kenny Hamme as Barnaby, Emily Gaetgen as Ermengarde, Seth Laidlaw as Ambrose, Sally Drumm as Mrs. Rose, Larissa Curcio as Ernestina, Jeff Gilbert as Rudolph, and over 15 additional dancers and ensemble members to complete the cast of this high energy musical comedy!

The Belmont Theatre has installed an ionization system that kills viruses in the air, including Covid-19. Touch-less soap and paper towel dispensers were also added for a safe theater experience.

Curtain times are 7:30pm Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays. Sunday's curtain is at 3pm. The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.